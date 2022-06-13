Valorant NA Playoffs: Teams, Schedule and When & Where the matches live

Here is the schedule and the teams participating in the upcoming Challengers 2 Valorant NA playoffs to secure a spot in Masters Copenhagen.

We have had an insane amount of fun while watching the NA Challengers 2 Group Stage. Apart from the fun we also got a chance to see new and upcoming teams come up with some impressive gameplay. Such as Ghost Gaming, 100 Thieves(new roster), Evil Geniuses, and more.

These teams played in a round in a round-robin format to determine the top 4 teams from each group. And those top 8 teams will move on to the playoffs. And out of the 8 teams, the top 2 teams will make it to Masters Copenhagen.

Also Read: What’s next for Sentinels?”: How can Valorant’s first LAN winners keep their Champions dream alive

Teams for Valorant EMEA Playoffs

Group A Teams:

XSET

Ghost Gaming

100 Thieves

NRG Esports

Group B Teams:

OpTic Gaming

Faze Clan

Evil Geniuses

Luminosity Gaming

Schedule

16th June 2022

Upper Bracket QuaterFinals: Faze Clan vs 100 Thieves ( 1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST (17st June))

Faze Clan vs 100 Thieves ( (17st June)) Upper Bracket QuaterFinals: Ghost Gaming vs Evil Geniuses (4:00 PM PDT | 1:00 AM CEST(17st June) | 4:30 PM IST(17st June))

17th June 2022

Lower Bracket 1: TBD vs NRG Esports ( 1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST (18st June))

TBD vs NRG Esports ( (18st June)) Lower Bracket 1: TBD vs Luminosity (4:00 PM PDT | 1:00 AM CEST(18st June) | 4:30 PM IST(18st June))

18th June 2022

Upper Bracket Semifinals: XSET vs TBD ( 1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST (19st June))

XSET vs TBD ( (19st June)) Upper Bracket Semifinals: Optic Gaming vs TBD (4:00 PM PDT | 1:00 AM CEST(19st June) | 4:30 PM IST(19st June))

19th June 2022

Lower Bracket 2: TBD ( 1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST (20st June))

TBD ( (20st June)) Lower Bracket 2: TBD (4:00 PM PDT | 1:00 AM CEST(20st June) | 4:30 PM IST(20st June))

24th June 2022

Upper Bracket Finals: TBD ( 1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST (25th June))

TBD ( (25th June)) Lower Bracket 3: TBD (4:00 PM PDT | 1:00 AM CEST(25th June) | 4:30 PM IST(25th June))

25th June 2022

Lower Bracket Finals: TBD (1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST(26th June))

26th June 2022

Grand Finals: TBD (1:00 PM PDT | 10:00 PM CEST | 1:30 AM IST(27th June))

Also Read: Valorant EMEA Playoffs: Teams, Schedule and When & Where the matches live

Where to watch the playoffs live

All the matches will be streamed live on the official Valorant channels. You have the option to either watch it on the Valorant’s youtube channel or the Valorant’s Twitch channel.

If you don’t want to watch the official stream, you also have the option to watch-party with some big names:

1) Tarik

2) Kyedae

3) Platchatpodcast

The streams will start at 1:00 PM PDT and all the official streams will start around the same time.

Also Read: “Damn, they didn’t even need a plane to go home”: G2 Twitter trolls Sentinels after their 0-4 loss in NA VCT Group Stage, Sentinels responds