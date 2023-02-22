Valorant News: Ec1s and Doma to Join South Asian Team Velocity Gaming for VCL 2023!

Valorant team Velocity Gaming has signed ec1s and Doma who previously played for two of the most well-known teams in the game. Details below.

Velocity Gaming is one of the most well-known esports organizations in India since their owner, VLT Sentinel is a primary name in an esports environment. However, his team is nothing to gloss over even before ec1s and Doma joined the roster.

They have had a pretty good record in most of the tournaments played in South Asia. However, this new endeavor of joining the game’s environment will be a challenge. For that exact reason, Doma and ec1s have joined the team, who are former Fnatic and Team Liquid players. These two are big teams in the world of EMEA and they will bring a new wave of success to Indian Valorant.

Valorant Team Velocity Gaming Reveal their Revamped Roster by Bringing In Two EMEA Stars

The roster consists of the most well-known Indian Valorant players. However, Deadly10, who was also a crucial part of Velocity, is not in the official roster announcement. We believe he is still associated with the organization but will play as a substitute if required. For now, the roster consists of:

Debanjan “Deathmaker” Das

Das Karan “Excali” Mhaswadkar

Mhaswadkar Sagnik “Hellff” Roy

Roy Domagoj “Doma” Fancev

Fancev Adam “ec1s” Eccles

Eccles David “Dav” Miljanić (Coach)

Another name, Amaterasu, is missing from the roster announcement. His fate on the VLT roster remains unknown since there has been no official announcement from the organization. The fans were somewhat divided when the announcement took place, praising the roster choices but criticizing the lack of Amaterasu’s presence.

Doma was a really important member of Fnatic and he was a brilliant Skye player. He competed with Fnatic in Valorant Champions. Ec1s on the other hand was a player for Team Liquid who also played matches for 100T before he was fired after The Guard clean sweeped them 13-0. This was a heavy loss for Ec1s but now he is back stronger than ever ready to play in the VCL South Asia league. VLT is set to play in VCL South Asia which will begin on the 25th of February.

