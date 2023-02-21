Valorant News: Riot Teases Agent 22; Potentially Has a Spanish Descent! Here’s Everything We Know So Far

In the State of the Agents video released on Valorant’s official Twitter, we saw a slight glimpse of Agent 22 in Valorant. Details below.

It is that time of the year when we start getting new teasers about agents in the game. However, we did not get an announcement of just one, but three agents releasing this year. We will get a Sentinel, an Initiator, and a third unknown archetype. Now, we do not know if the third will just be a present role in the game or if Riot will make a new one but we will find out. In the recent State of the Agents video, John Goscicki gave us an image that will let us decipher some things about the new agent.

Also Read: GTA Online Street Dealers guide

Agent 22 Teased in the Latest Valorant State of the Agents Video by Character Producer

Now there are a few things we can pick up from this teaser image. The first one is the obvious Brimstone phone call on the top left. We see that the agent has saved the leader’s name as “Beard Papi.” Papi is a term for “daddy” in Spanish. However, many Caribbean counties like Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic also make use of the word. So the new Agent, most likely, will be from one of those countries.

We can also see a hint of a certain creature’s paw on the extreme left. We do not know if the creature is related to the agent or not but we will find out soon enough. Act Three of Episode 6 will start somewhere in late April, so the agent might be closer than we thought. In addition, people are speculating that this agent will be the Initiator out of three which Riot teased in their State of Agents video. You can check out that video below.

Character Producer @RiotMEMEMEMEME returns with the latest State of the Agents to share a look at Agent plans in 2023 and yes, a tease. pic.twitter.com/EAZ40eO9P8 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 20, 2023



For now, that is all we know about the agent. We are bound to get some teasers after VCT LOCK IN or during the end of March. We will keep you posted on whatever we find out about Agent 22. For more Valorant-related news and articles, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

Also Read: LOUD aaspas Valorant Settings (2023): Crosshair, Configuration, Keybinds and Sensitivity!