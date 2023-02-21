Genshin Impact 3.5 update maintenance schedule: Server downtime for every time zone

The Genshin Impact 3.5 update is just a week away. Most of the details about the new update have been leaked online. HoYoVerse will be carrying out maintenance for a few hours on the day of the update. Here is all that we know about Genshin Impact 3.5 update maintenance schedule.

When is Genshin Impact 3.5 update coming out?

Estimating by the live stream that took place last week, the game’s update will release on March 1, 2023. The live stream usually takes place 12 days before the deployment of the new update in a 42-day cycle.

With the update, players will get introduced to two new characters. Dehya and Mika will be the new playable characters. In addition to that, Kamisato Ayaka, Shenhe, and Cyno will have a banner rerun.

Genshin Impact 3.5 update maintenance schedule

A quick overview of 3.5: 1. Dehya (5★), Mika (4★)

2. Chapter III: Act VI ft. Dainsleif, Kaeya, and Eide

3. Windblume v2, free event claymore

4. Shroom Tower Defense

5. Vibro-Crystal Research v2

6. Spices From the West v2

7. Faruzan hangout

8. Eula, Kokomi, Sara in TCG

There will be five-hour-long maintenance before people will be able to access the game’s new content. While the servers are down, players will not be able to log in or access their inventories.

Here are the timings for all the regions and when players will be able to play the game:

UTC -7: February 28 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

UTC -6: February 28 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

UTC -5: February 28 from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

UTC -4: February 28 from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM

UTC +1: February 28 from 11:00 PM to 4:00 AM

UTC +2: March 1 from 12:00 AM to 5:00 AM

UTC +3: March 1 from 1:00 AM to 6:00 AM

UTC +5:30: March 1 from 3:30 AM to 8:30 AM

UTC +8: March 1 from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM

UTC +9: March 1 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM

UTC +10: March 1 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

UTC +12: March 1 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Before the game moves to maintenance, a pre-load will be released so travelers won’t have to waste time downloading the update after it’s out. After the game’s servers come back, players will be rewarded with 300 primogems as compensation for the time they had to wait.

