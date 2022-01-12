Quincy Crew roster still has no organisation signing them for DPC.

Quincy Crew is one of the top teams who still don’t have an organisation to play for in DPC. As the woes continue, they continue to perform.

Since their DPC woes in 2021, they had a difficult time finding an organisation for themselves. Also, The International 2021 early did not help their cause.

Quincy Crew is having a hard time finding an Organisation.

We are Quincy Crew.

We are currently undefeated 5-0 in the DPC.

Which means we’re very likely headed to the Major.

We have achieved that without bootcamping.

With 2 people playing on ping and disadvantaged timezones (2/3AM game times). 1/3 — Maurice Gutmann (@KheZu) January 10, 2022

Recently, team members from the Quincy Crew squad have pleaded numerous times on Social Media. As they continue to share their distress, it finally seems some people are ready to hear their bidding.

Furthermore, the QC is undefeated in the DPC WInter Tour Qualifiers 2022 NA. Yet, no organisation is ready to take them in.

As it stands, QC is definitely making it to the next stage of the DPC Winter Tour. Of course, they do not have a training camp.

At the moment, the players are playing from their own accommodations. Hence, the pings are horrible. Connecting from Asia to NA or from Europe, while playing competitively is a tall order.

North America seems to have lost appetite for MOBA and Dota 2.

in SEA, BOOM e-sport same as your team sir, they undefeated on DPC and win streak in our Tournament. how insane this DPC season 🔥🔥🔥 — Lee Geon (@KaiiLeywin) January 11, 2022

The players stream regularly and are quite active on Social Media as well. But, the looming problem in the American Dota 2 scene is known to all for quite some time now.

Today, North America has lost its appetite for Dota 2. To be honest, since Evil Geniuses last won TI5 in 2015, it has been a constant drought for NA teams.

Moreover, a constant reminder of how difficult is Esports as a career. With that, the Quincy Crew DPC adventure continues.

ill give you 10k to name your team https://t.co/wqSLZnt2vghttps://t.co/wqSLZnt2vg — Abed | 🇵🇸 (@CrazyMadNoob) January 10, 2022

But, all hope is not lost. Currently, a few majors here and there are a reminder of the golden days gone past. Hopefully, we won’t see an era where there would be no more teams competing from the NA.

The Quincy Crew is currently comprised of:

YawaR Yawar Hassan 1 Quinn Quinn Callahan 2 KheZu Maurice Gutmann 3 MiLAN Milan Kozomara 4 ponlo Remus Goh Zhi Xian 5

