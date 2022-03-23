Endeavour Bundle: Price, release date and reasons for no animations

Take a look at the upcoming Valorant Skin Collection, the Endeavour Bundle. With its prices, release date, and reasons for no animations.

Valorant has been around for close to 2 years starting in 2020. And since that time we have had the privilege to see and use one of the most iconic skin collections.

Starting with the Elderflame bundle riot has given us some insane and epic collections. Such as Glitchpop, Reaver, RGX, Protocol, Oni, and many more. And following in the same footsteps looks like we are going to get a new bundle with the next patch.

Endeavour Bundle

Endeavour is a new and upcoming Skin Bundle set to take over the Team Ace Bundle. The initial build of this skin collection feels like weapons covered in Spacesuits, with a great theme of White and Gold, with a hint of blue. This collection only has one variant and sad to say this but no animations or finishers.

This skin collection consists of the following weapons:

Ghost – 875 VP

Ares – 875 VP

Bulldog – 875 VP

Vandal – 875 VP

Operator – 875 VP

Each individual skin is worth 875 VP, with the whole bundle costing 2,930 VP which is approximately $25.

This bundle will go live on the following dates for each region:

North America: 30th March 2:00 PM PST

30th March 2:00 PM PST Europe: 30th March 4:00 PM PST

30th March 4:00 PM PST Southeast Asia: 31st March 2:30 AM IST

Reasons for No Animations and variants

Riot has given us some of the most amazing animations and finishers. However, from time to time they do release some collections without those animations just like today’s collecting in focus.

We’re not a very large cosmetics team (larger than our skeleton team in 2020, but still small compared to other games), so we try our best to make as much cool stuff for as many players as possible. Hopefully this gorgeous -but-modest skin is a win for players who want an SE. — Preeti Khanolkar (@Preeti_Riot) March 23, 2022

So it turns out the reason for this is the VLornat Cosmetics team is not as big as one would expect. And to make the animations for each skin collection come every 2 weeks is difficult without the proper strength. That doesn’t mean that they don’t put any effort into these types of skin. But what it means is that they like a little breather while making new skins.