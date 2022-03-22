Sean Gares And DDK joins 100 Thieves as the General Manager and Head Coach for their Valorant roster

One of the biggest news for 100 thieves and Valorant itself, as DDK and Sean Gares, join 100T Valorant Roster as coach and management.

100 thieves have been one of the biggest and best teams coming out of the North American region. And we have seen some big changes for the team itself. But this change is the best addition for the team and the org.

100 Thieves were the first team to ever pick up the official Valorant trophy, Valorant First Strike 2020. And since then even though they didn’t mimic their performance they still ended up being the one best.

Going into VCT 2022, 100 Thieves didn’t look good, and some continuous roster changes led them out of Stage 1. But looks like they are now all in for Stage 2 starting may, with these new additions DDK and Sean Gares.

The next chapter of #100T VALORANT starts now. Please welcome General Manager @ddkesports and Head Coach @seangares to 100 Thieves! pic.twitter.com/WG1aImwv4u — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) March 22, 2022

Also Read: Valorant Playoffs: Knights and Sentinels are the first teams to leave the VA Valorant Playoffs

Sean Geres as Head Coach

Sean “sgares” Gares is an American commentator who was previously a former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Counter-Strike player.

And after Valorant came into play Sean decided to become an analyst and an NA competitive commentator. And after being an analyst for 2 years, Sean decided to leave the profession after Riot’s decision.

I have discussed my decision with Riot and they were kind enough to accept it and amicably part ways. I’ll have more news soon, and will discuss this decision more tomorrow on stream! All love ♥️ 2/2 — Sean Gares (@seangares) March 14, 2022

And after this decision, there was some speculation that Sean might Join his previous teammates in Sentinels. But it turns out he was joining 100 Thieves all along.

Sean is hands down one of the best Valorant analysts and as the head coach, he will teach, train and coach the roster in the best way possible. And hopefully after finalizing their roster as JcStani and Bang are still on loan.

Also Read: “I think its time for some changes, they are individually very good but there is something wrong with their cohesion” Kyedae and Tarik give their hot take on Sentinels Valorant Roster

DDK as General Manager

Daniel “ddk” Kapadia was a British Counter-Strike: Global Offensive turned Valorant Caster after its release in 2020. But after a very successful 2 years, he got the same treatment as Sean by Riot.

Learning that I wouldn’t be a part of the first VCT LAN this year was a big factor and something I’ve known for a while. After months of talks, Riot and I were unable to reach an agreement to allow both parties to work together in partnership. — Daniel Kapadia (@ddkesports) March 19, 2022

But after this decision, DDK has now joined the 100 Thieves Valorant Roster as the head manager. Where his role is to give the final calls on roster changes, provide a suitable environment for Sean and the players to learn and grow.

100 Thieves may not have looked go at the beginning of VCT 2022, but it looks like they are gonna come out with a bang in Stage 2. NA VCT Stage 2 will start in May 2022, so stay tuned for some massive gameplay changes.