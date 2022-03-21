Valorant Playoffs: Knights and Sentinels are the first teams to leave the VA Valorant Playoffs

After an extensive start of the series, we get to say goodbye to the first two teams to leave the NA Valorant playoffs.

The NA Valorant playoffs started off rocky and surprisingly than expected. I know all of your picks em’s on VLR are messed up. As we got to see Sentinals, Version 1, XSET, and Cloud 9 drop down to the lower bracket.

And after the first day of the lower bracket comes to an end, and the dust settles we have to see the first two teams leave. We regret to see this, but this is a cutthroat business, where only 2 teams will qualify for Masters from the top 8 teams of NA.

NA Valorant Playoffs First Goodbye

Knights

Knights also known as Pittsburgh Knights are a well-known Valorant Esports team. They made their name after going insane in the NA VCT 2022 qualifiers and showed huge potential. And they also fought tooth and nail to qualify for the playoffs from Group B. But this seems to be the place where their story ends for Stage 1.

Knights got knocked down to the lower bracket after losing to Cloud 9 1:2. And they were put against XSET, an established team with a lot of good plays.

Going into their elimination matchup they looked good but XSET was just butter. Xset went 2:0 with Cryocells carrying the team with kill/death of 55/22.

We fall to @XSET 0-2… With that loss we are out of #VCT can't be anything but proud of this team for all the improvements they've made to make it this far! Keep your eye out for us in the next VCT! ⚔️

Sentinels

Sentinels the previous Reykjavik champion are out of Stage 1 of VCT after losing 2:1 to Version 1. They didn’t seem confident in the initial stages of the NA VCT, but their last match against Version 1 was their best performance. And we hope to see them come back stronger and deadlier in Stage 2 of NA VCT, which will start in May 2022.

Sentinels have always been at all the international major events, so this would be the first Major tournament where they don’t make it to.