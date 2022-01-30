NA VCT Group Stage: Here are the first two teams to qualify for the North American Challengers 1 Group Stage

Let’s take a look at the first two teams to join the top teams for the NA VCT Group Stage: Version 1 and XSET.

The VCT Stage 1: Challengers open qualifiers 1 for the North American region is going on with full force. With new and upcoming teams making names for themselves.

Going into the NA VCT Stage 1 open qualifiers, 4 teams have the chance to qualify for the Group Stage. Where 2 teams will qualify from the upper bracket and 2 teams from the lower.

First 2 Teams to qualify for the NA VCT Group Stage

We have two teams coming out of the Upper Bracket to qualify for the Group Stage. These two teams will be joining the 4 invited teams who are Sentinels, Cloud 9 Blue, Envy, and 100 Thieves. The two teams joining them are

Version 1

Version 1 was one of the first teams to make it to Valorant’s first Internation Lan Event. And now they are the first team to qualify for the Group Stage. That too in an impressive manner. Version 1 has not dropped a single map in the open qualifiers and has won 4 matches with a score of 2-0.

Hope this performance continues for them in the NA VCT Stage 1 Group Stage.

XSET

XSET is the second team to qualify for the group stage after defeating The Guard, with a score of 2-0. They have been showing consistent great performance and this is just their beginning. Going into the group stage XSET has a lot of scope to prove themselves against the big leagues.

