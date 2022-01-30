ESports

TSM vs T1: T1 was forced to forfeit their match against TSM as their Coach was caught sending messages during the game

TSM vs T1: T1 was forced to forfeit their match against TSM as their Coach was caught sending messages during the game
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
"Shame there’s only one": Jimmy Anderson reacts to riveting Australia vs England Women's Ashes Test
Next Article
Back foot no ball cricket: Was Charlie Dean out against Alana King in Women's Ashes Test?