TSM vs T1: T1 was forced to forfeit their match against TSM as their Coach was caught sending messages during the game

TSM vs T1: T1 forfeited their match against TSM as they were in violation of section 7.2.11 of the Valorant Global Competition Policy.

There are always ups and downs in any tournament, but this was the most surprising turn of events. During one of the most anticipated matches of the Valorant NA Stage 1 open qualifiers, something unexpected happened.

The fans were really looking forward to this matchup as both the teams have new rosters. And taking a look at T1’s previous year’s performance this was their chance to get on the board. However, it looks like they are determined to make their own life harder.

Also Read: Valorant Flashback: How to check your Valorant stats for the year 2021

TSM vs T1: The Lower Bracket Fiasco

In the beginning, everything seemed alright, between TSM and T1. TSM had the higher seeding so they choose Ascent to be their first match, with T1 choosing Icebox as second and Breeze being the third.

The first map was an interesting match. Even though it was TSM’s pick, T1 just rolled them over. T1 went 13-7 to win the first map. And as we were waiting for the second map to start, we got to know that TSM won. After losing a map.

This was the case because riot admins found out that the coach for T1 was communicating with his roster during the match. This is a serious violation of Valoarnt’s policy. As the Coaches are only allowed to talk to the players in the tactical timeout.

VCT Challengers Competitive Ruling: T1 pic.twitter.com/GTkHsSTB4I — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) January 30, 2022

It is good to see that Valorant is contently monitoring and managing the decorum of professionalism. And taking quick decisions wherever required. This may be a bummer for T1 fans, however, rules are set for a reason, and breaking them will have some consequences.

Also Read: FaZe Vs Guard: Nets wins an insane 1v4 Ace against FaZe in the first round of the first map