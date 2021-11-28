How to dodge Valorant queue and is it the right thing to do?

Dodging is never the better option but sometimes it is a necessary action. Take a look at how to dodge Valorant Queue.

Dodging a valorant queue is highly discouraged by the Riot developers as it creates a Toxic environment. However, dodging ends up being necessary for some situations.

Valorant allows players to dodge at least 1-2 queues a day without any penalty. But if you end up doing it constantly there will be some severe penalties to pay. But just for the rare occasions let’s take a look at how to dodge a queue.

Ways to Dodge Valorant Queue

There are mainly three ways to dodge a queue in valorant, the first being

Not Selecting an Agent

After getting into a match if you think you have had enough of a map(Fracture/Breeze) for one day or a player seems too toxic. You can just choose not to select any agent or hover over an agent. This will lead to the match being terminated and you going back to the lobby. However, you will receive a warning of dodging a queue.

Closing the Application

Another way to dodge the queue is to close the application/Valorant. You can do that either by pressing “alt” and “f4” at the same time or by closing through the task manager. However, if u alt + f4 you will receive a warning that you are about to dodge a queue and that you might receive a penalty.

Turning off your internet

The final way to dodge a queue is to turn off the internet. When you turn off your internet you are disconnected from the valorant client which will result in a dodge. And when you log back into your account you might receive a warning.

Penalties Received For Dodging A Queue

The Valorant developers themselves know that it is sometimes necessary to dodge a queue. However, overdoing it will end up in a massive penalty. Dodging once or twice a day may be fine but more than that will give you a time penalty. The time penalty can range from 2.30 minutes to days or months. In the time penalty, the player is not allowed to queue into any game more inside valorant except the range. And anyone who parties will the person who has received a penalty will also have to wait till the penalty is over or play by themselves.

Read up more about dodging and its effects on Ask Valorant.