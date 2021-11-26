Esports Awards 2021 Winners list: Every Winner and Nominees for each category in Esports Awards 2021.

Esports Awards Winners from 2021 won the sixth iteration of the event. We look at winners across all subcategories.

Esports Awards 2021 was held in Arlington Texas this year. Last year, the event was held online due to obvious reasons. The event awards honours for innovations and performances in esports.

As per the usual traditions, the winners are chosen both by the gaming community, as well as a panel of judges. The Esports Awards are the most prestigious honours received in recognition of colossal efforts.

Further down is Esports Awards 2021 Winners List along with nominees. Kudos to winners and best of wishes to the nominees for future endeavours.

And finally, @sjokz and @Expedia walk us through all the action that happened on the last day of the Esports Awards weekend, before and during the show. It was an amazing event, and we can’t wait for the Esports Awards 2022! Will we see you there? pic.twitter.com/Dqo3GVga4Q — Esports Awards (@esportsawards) November 26, 2021

1. Pro Awards Criteria Esports Awards 2021



Organization of the Year.

Winner: 100 Thieves

G2 Esports

Team Envy

TSM FTX

NRG

OverActive Media

T1

Fnatic

Cloud9

Team Liquid

LOUD

FaZe Clan

Team of the Year.

Winner: Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)

DWG KIA (LoL)

MAD Lions (LoL)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Gambit Esports (Valorant)

Shanghai Dragons (Overwatch)

The General NRG (Rocket League)

PSG.LGD (Dota 2)

Ninjas in Pyjamas (Rainbow Six)

PC Player of the Year.

Winner: Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev

Heo ‘ShowMaker’ Su

Jae-won ‘LIP’ Lee

Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo

Kim ‘Doinb’ Tae-sang

Wang ‘Ame’ Chunyu

Luccas ‘Paluh’ Vinicius Molina

Ayaz ‘NAts’ Akhmetshin

Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov

Controller Player of the Year.

Winner: Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr

Dominic ‘SonicFox’ McClean

Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris

Justin ‘jstn’ Morales

Jack ‘JBM’ Mascone

Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona

Victor ‘Fairy Peak!’ Locquet

Gavin ‘Tweek’ Dempsey

Evan ‘M0nkey M00n’ Rogez

Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez

PC Rookie of the Year.

Winner: Valerii ‘b1t’ Vakhovskyi

Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo

Adam ‘Adam’ Maanane

Ayaz ‘NAts’ Akhmetshin

Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki

Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov

Javier ‘Elyoya’ Prades Batalla

Se-hyun ‘Pelican’ Oh

Robin ‘Robinsongz’ Sung

Controller Rookie of the Year.

Winner: Evan ‘M0nkey M00n’ Rogez

Raúl ‘DmentZa’ Palazuelos

Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez

Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven

Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz

Andres ‘dreaz’ Jordan

Marc ‘MaRc_By_8.’ Domingo

Coach of the Year.

Winner: Byung-chul ‘Moon’ Moon

Emiliano ‘Sizz’ Benny

Bok ‘Reapered’ Han-Gyu

Kim ‘kKoma’ Jeong-gyun

Andrey ‘Engh’ Sholokov

James ‘Crowder’ Crowder

Mark ‘MarkyB’ Bryceland

James ‘Mac’ MacCormack

Dyjair ‘Mity’ Soares

Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Gorodenskyi

Arthur ‘TchubZ’ Martins

Mobile Player of the Year.

Winner: Zhu ‘Paraboy’ Bocheng

Karl Gabriel ‘KarlTzy’ Nepomuceno

Jash ‘Learn’ Shah

Brian ‘Tectonic’ Michel

Piyapon ‘TheCruz’ Boonchuay

Mohamed ‘Mohamed Light’ Tarek

Mustafa ‘SkYRiiKZz’ Ibrahim

Gabriel ‘Syaz’ Vasconcelos

Lucas ‘LucasXGamer’ Vinícius Batista Rocha

Cauan ‘Cauan7’ da Silva

2. Industry Awards Criteria Esports Awards 2021



Journalist of the Year.

None other than the 2021 Esports Journalist of the Year @Kevin_Hitt!#EsportsAwards pic.twitter.com/4Isj9KvwG9 — Esports Awards (@esportsawards) November 22, 2021

Winner: Kevin Hitt

Jacob Wolf

Richard Lewis

Adam Fitch

Ashley Kang

FionnOnFire

Liz Richardson

Wasif Ahmed

Pablo ‘Bloop’ Suárez

H.B. Duran

Game of the Year.

Winner: VALORANT

League of Legends

Free Fire

CS:GO

Call of Duty

Rocket League

Rainbow Six Siege

Dota 2

PUBG Mobile

Overwatch

Publisher of the Year.

And the winner of the Esports Publisher of the Year award is… @riotgames CONGRATULATIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qldepliHis — Esports Awards (@esportsawards) November 21, 2021

Winner: Riot Games

Tencent

Garena

Ubisoft

Psyonix

EA

Activision Blizzard

Epic Games

Valve

Supporting Service of the Year.

Winner: Discord

ESG LAW

Paper Crowns

Aftershock Media Group

Hitmarker

The Story Mob

ESEA

Creative Artists Agency

Character Select Agency

Prodigy Agency

Mobalytics

Hardware Provider of the Year.

Winner: Corsair

Logitech G

Razer

Elgato

HyperX

NVIDIA

Intel

AMD

Alienware

Secretlab

SteelSeries

ASUS ROG

Coverage Platform of the Year.

Winner: The Esports Observer

Dexerto

Esports Insider

Dot Esports

HLTV.org

Liquipedia

Esportmaníacos

Inven Global

SiegeGG

Commercial Partner of the Year

Winner: Intel

Red Bull

BMW

State Farm

Logitech G

Mountain Dew

HyperX

Alienware

Verizon

FTX

Cash App

Broadcast / Production Team of the Year.

Winner: Riot Games

ESL Gaming

Nerd Street Gamers

Psyonix

Esports Engine

Activision Blizzard

Beyond the Summit

BLAST Premier

Garena

FACEIT

Lifetime Achievement in Esports.

Dave ‘Walshy’ Walsh

Justin Wong

Michal ‘Carmac’ Blicharz

Amber Dalton

Amy Brady

Stephanie ‘MissHarvey’ Harvey

Adam Apicella

Panel’s Choice Award.

Winner: Jas ‘Fizzi’ Laferriere

3. On-Air Awards Criteria Esports Awards 2021



Play by Play Caster of the Year.

Winner: Miles Ross

BrunoClash

Mitch ‘Uber’ Leslie

Callum ‘Shogun’ Keir

Lauren ‘Pansy’ Scott

Parker ‘Interro’ Mackay

Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson

Owen ‘ODPixel’ Davies

Trevor ‘Quickshot’ Henry

Clayton ‘CaptainFlowers’ Raines

Host of the Year.

Your Esports Host of the Year 2021 presented by @visit_arlington is the incredible @sjokz pic.twitter.com/YC3x7sQ67q — Esports Awards (@esportsawards) November 22, 2021

Winner: Eefje ‘sjokz’ Depoortere

Tres ‘stunna’ Saranthus

James ‘Dash’ Patterson

Loviel ‘Velly’ Cardwell

Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez

Ana Xisdê

Brody ‘Liefx’ Moore

Soe Gschwind

Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden

Chris Puckett

Ghassan ‘MiloshTheMedic’ Finge

Caleb ‘WavePunk’ Simmons

Colour Caster of the Year.

Winner: Chad ‘SPUNJ’ Burchill



Michael ‘KiXSTAr’ Stockley

Andrew ‘Vedius’ Day

Stephen ‘Sajam’ Lyon

John ‘Johnnyboi_i’ Macdonald

Sam ‘Kobe’ Hartman-Kenzler

Thomas ‘Chance’ Ashworth

Josh ‘Sideshow’ Wilkinson

Mohan ‘Launders’ Govindasam

Analyst of the Year.

Winner: Marc Robert ‘Caedral’ Lamont

Anthony ‘NAMELESS’ Wheeler

Emily Rand

Jacob ‘Pimp’ Winneche

Kyle Freedman

Jess ‘JessGOAT’ Bolden

Sean ‘sgares’ Gares

Jonathan ‘Reinforce’ Larsson

Jason ‘Moses’ O’Toole

4. Creative Awards Criteria 2021



Video Production Team of the Year.

Winner: G2 Esports

Team Liquid

FaZe Clan

LOUD

TSM FTX

100 Thieves

Metagame Documentary Team

Fluxo

OpTic Gaming

YUNG ELDR

Creative of the Year.

Winner: Thorsten Denk

Danny Lopez

Liquid Enigma

Euller Araujo

Karina Ziminaite

Gabriel Ruiz

Robert Rogers

Caroline Parker-Stark

SesoHQ

AaronCreate

Content Series of the Year.

Winner: Metagame Documentary Team



Liquid Origins

The Process (OpTic Gaming)

G2 Voicecomms

Dota: Dragon’s Blood

Fight for First: Excel Esports

Lore // Valorant

TSM: Legends

The Eavesdrop Podcast

Creative Piece of the Year.

They collected more than one award that night give it up for @G2esports and @CarlosR and @ziminaite pic.twitter.com/BwnEWPDwwJ — Esports Awards (@esportsawards) November 22, 2021

Winner: Adidas partners with G2 Esports

Metagame Documentary

LEC Anime Teaser

Introducing Your LA THIEVES

FaZe Clan enters Rocket League

LPL Spring Split 2021: Break the Silence

LEC: Reckless with my Heart

Introducing Team Liquid Valorant

SEGUE O FLUXO | Nobru and Cerol introduce the new LBFF Team

Cosplay of the Year.

Winner: Peyton Cosplay

FusRoFran

Kinpatsu Cosplay

Willow Creative

Sneaky

Skydaddi

Glory Lamothe

LittleJem

Photographer of the Year.

Winner: Eric Ananmalay

Creative Team of the Year.

Winner: Alex Productions

WePlay

G2 Esports

StreamSpell

Paper Crowns

GETREKT Labs

AOE Creative

100 Thieves

Team Liquid

In the middle of the big night I had the honor of receiving the “Esports Photo of the Year” award Thanks to @esportsawards for the recognition of our craft, @R6esports for trusting me to capture the events, & thanks to @Martins__Arthur. I share this with you 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZLcyxPTr5c — Eric Ananmalay (@ericananmalay) November 22, 2021

5. Community Awards Criteria Esports Awards 2021



Streamer of the Year.

Winner: Ibai Llanos

David ‘TheGrefg’ Cánovas

Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm

Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar

Victor ‘Coringa’ Camilo

Ludwig Ahgren

Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter

Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel

Nicholas ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek

Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur

Personality of the Year.

Winner: Bruno ‘Nobru’ Goes

Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag

Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic

Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo

Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez

Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez

John ‘JonnyBoi_I’ Macdonald

Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez

Gustavo ‘Baiano’ Gomes

Eefje ‘sjokz’ Depoortere

Parker ‘Interro’ Mackay

Play of the Year.

Winner: Jake ‘Virtue’ Grannan

Runner-up: Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev

Third: Ariano ‘Kroonos’ Ferreira

Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo

Mehmet Yagiz ‘cNed’ Ipek

Santino ‘try’ Rigal

Casper ‘cadiaN’ Moller

Jason ‘Beaulo’ Doty

Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona

Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut

Mobile Game of the Year.

Winner: Free Fire

Arena of Valor

PUBG Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile

Clash Royale

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Brawl Stars

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Content Creator of the Year.

Winner: Ashley Kang

Musty

Maciej ‘MacieJay’ Dzikowski

Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare

Bananaslamjamma

SunlessKhan

Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez

UpUpDownDown

NadeKing

iFerg

Coconut Brah

Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields

Apparel of the Year.

Winner: 100 Thieves

Spacestation Gaming

FaZe Clan

G2 Esports

Team Vitality

Fallen Wear

Cloud9

Ateyo

Fnatic

Team Liquid

6. Collegiate Awards Criteria



Collegiate Ambassador of the Year.

Winner: Dr Chris ‘Doc’ Haskell

Ryan Johnson

Adam Antor

Ariane Lim

Chris Turner

Collegiate Program of the Year.

Winner: Maryville University

Buckeye Gaming Collective — Ohio State University

University of Hawai’i

Northwestern University

Boise State University

Longhorn Gaming — the University of Texas at Austin

Illini Esports — University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Minnesota State University

Grand Canyon University

Winthrop University

