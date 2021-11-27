Valorant Champions Merchandise: Valorant and Riot announce The Champions 2021 Apparel collection.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Valorant Champions Official Merchandise announcement. Riot and Valorant released designs that resonate with streetwear fashion.

Valorant and Riot Games are commemorating the first-ever Valorant Champions. They announced the release of Official merchandise.

The merch is available starting November 29th, Monday. But, there are certain limitations to consider too.

Obviously, the stocks for the merch will be limited. As of now, two apparel and one accessory in 2 colourways are revealed.

What are the Champions 2021 merch options?

The Champions 2021 Apparel collection will include:

1 Champions 2021 Short Sleeve Tee.

Champions 2021 Sleeve Tee. 2 Champions 2021 Long Sleeve Tee.

Champions 2021 Sleeve Tee. 3 Champions 2021 Hoodie // Navy Edition.

Champions 2021 // Navy Edition. 4 Champions 2021 Hoodie // Gold Edition.

Champions 2021 // Gold Edition. 5 Champions 2021 Dad Hat.

Champions 2021 6 Champions 2021 Dad Hat // Gold Edition.

🚨 New Merch Alert 🚨 We’re commemorating our first ever #VALORANTChampions with fresh apparel. Coming soon! Details: https://t.co/seZG8ol47a pic.twitter.com/rvmyfBEZrm — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) November 25, 2021

The Apparel looks fresh, though not so minimal. So, it is nice of Riot to include multiple products in the merchandise lineup.

As the stocks are limited, do keep checking official ValoranteSports Twitter for updates on Drop Day.

Valorant Champions Merchandise design philosophy and criticism.

The colourway reflects the dark and golden theme of the Valorant Champions. Yet, certain design choices are questionable.

The Valorant logo is hardly visible in most apparel. But, it is more of a contrast issue. Also, the problem carries over to “Valorant Champions” cursive text.

The choice of the base colour is superb, even though it’s basic. All in all, it does not seem that the designers have given much love to their creations.

Riot Games had to say the following on their website:

“The first official VALORANT Champions Tour apparel is coming soon. This collection of streetwear-inspired apparel is rooted in the core thematic of Champions – The Art of Greatness.”

Good luck on your first ever Valorant Champions merchandise purchase. Visit the Riot merch store to look at available items.

