How to rank up in Valorant : Ranking up made easy, simple tips to follow

VALORANT has risen to popularity really quickly. But the number one issue players face is consistently ranking up. Here is all you need to know to rank up and show your friends you are the better player!

We think this is a good time to explore what we’ve learned about the competitive environment of the ranked queue. Let’s talk about what you can do to help stay more consistent and really push your competitive rank higher.

Statistics show that most players believe they deserve a higher rank than what they have. Blaming it on the ranking system and how RR works. Unfortunately, the ranking system is not broken and merely gives your rank on your performance and consistency at winning games. But winning games is never an easy task in an open multiplayer FPS shooter. So here is all you need to know to get the rank you want.

What should you focus on to rank up?

Find the right teammates for the job

Since there is no indication of a separate ranked queue for Solo, Duo, and 5 stack, it is important to find players you enjoy playing with who also have a competitive drive to play the game as its developers intended.

Finding the meta, communicating in a healthy, productive, and resourceful way while securing rounds are traits all good teammates of any rank have, and the things you should be looking for when finding players who you can team with to win games.

If you’re really grinding, you’ll want to find a group of players for before, during, and after your normal playtimes with overlapping schedules just in case you log on earlier or decide to game a bit later. You’ll need the backup and extra players. Trust me.

Consider team and agent composition

Another thing to think about when finding players to queue with is what agents they are good with and how you supplement and support the team with your agent pool.

If your agents overlap and you can only play dueling type agents, the team composition could begin to suffer because of a lack of support.

Heavy fraggers don’t always make the best teammates but a team full of support players will not work either in games like Valorant.

You’ll need to find balance through familiarization with the hero pool and playing to your strengths.

Tips for building the right competitive ranked team comp

Have a few friends that support, but don’t stack them.

If you have a heavy fragger on your team, let them have Reyna, Raze or Phoenix.

It’s okay to have a big friends list with a variety of players. Prioritize a handful first.

Collect and communicate early game info

The first 5 rounds of each half of Valorant give you a good amount of information on what sites to exploit or buff with support.

Remember to communicate if you are struggling with holding key areas or if you need utility from a player like Omen that can recharge and hold off enemy players for a few seconds longer.

It isn’t weak of you to be honest when it comes to needing help or asking for utility support. The more communicative you are, the more information your team has to be successful round over round.

