Uninstall Valorant: Here is how to uninstall Vanguard and Valorant

Are you fed up with not ranking up even after putting in a million hours, or maybe your parents are forcing you to uninstall Valorant?

Valorant is on its way to be one of the most popular FPS games. With more and more players joining the circus each day. However, the experience is not a smooth sail.

There are some drawbacks, some ups, and downs along the way, mostly downs. You can be playing for hours and hours a day and continuously lose. Or maybe Valorant has become a distraction in your life so maybe you or your parents make the decision to uninstall it. Well here is how to.

How to uninstall Valorant

Uninstalling Valorant is not a one-step process. Before you head out to remove valorant from your PC, there is one thing you have to do. Which is to uninstall the Vanguard.

Uninstalling Vanguard

To remove Vanguard, you have to close it. So to close the application

Step 1: click on the system tray on the bottom right

Step-2: right-click on the Vanguard icon

Step 3: Select “Exit Vanguard”

Your Vanguard should have been closed by now. No to uninstall Vanguard

Step 1: Go to Windows settings and select apps

Step-2: Now search “Riot Vanguard” in the search bar

Step 3: Click on it and press “Uninstall”

Final Step

All that is left to do is uninstall Valorant, and for that

Step 1: Search “Valorant” in the app settings

Step-2: Click on Valorant

Step 3: Select “Uninstall”

And you are good to go, valorant is good as gone from your system and your PC.

