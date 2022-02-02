Hu Else and the Tigris collection: Animation, Price, and Time of release

With the lunar new year, we have the Tigris collection with He Else melee. So, let’s take a look at the animation, price, and release time.

Till new Valorant has released some fan-favorite skin collections as well as some basic collections. Some of which were widely popular but some didn’t make quite a mark.

And with the lunar year on the horizon, Riot wanted to introduce a simple but elegant skin collection. Introducing the Tigris Skin collection inspired by the year of the tiger. Consisting of 4 weapons skin and a melee.

Hu Else and the Tigris collection

Hu Else

Hu else is an elegant melee covered in gold and red with a smooth animation. Focusing on the year of the tiger, it has a tiger head on its handle. And it also has a moving glow around the handle which acts as a soothing mechanism.

Weapons Skins

The rest of the weapon skins do not have any animation or finisher. However, they look really really well made. In fact, all the skins have a tiger face staring right at them near the weapon’s ads. But it seems that some of the community thinks that this collection should have been a battle pass collection. But we all know it is more than that.

Price

Considering the fact that this sin collection has no animations and finishers. The price of the whole bundle is 5100 VP. With each gun individually cost being 1275 VP and the melee’s price being 2500 VP. The tier under which this collection comes is the Deluxe Tier.

Release Date and time

The Tigris collection will be available in the Valorant store after the Protocol collection rotates out. And for each region Tigris collection’s release time will be:

America: 2nd February 2:00 PM PST

Europe: 2nd February 11:00 PM CET

Asia: 3rd February 3:30 AM IST

