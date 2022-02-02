T1 Steel Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Take a look at the T1 Steel Valorant settings and gear, which he used while playing against some of the best teams in NA.

Joshua “steel” Nissan is a professional Valorant player. He is currently the IGL(In-game leader) for the T1 Valorant roster. However, his journey to the T1 roster was a roller coaster ride.

He initially started his professional career in CS: GO, where he played for teams such as IBUYPOWER and Torqued. However, he got a permanent ban from competing in Valve-backed events due to his involvement in the IBUYPOWER match-fixing scandal.

Due to this, he made his shift to Valorant. Where he joined 100 Thieves at the beginning of the Valorant Competitive scene. However, after some internal issues, he was benched and made a free agent. Which led to him joining T1’s valorant roster.

T1 Steel’s Gear

T1 Steel Valorant in-game Settings

Steel's Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 800

800 In-game Sensitivity – 0.5

0.5 eDPI – 400

400 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Steel Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Yellow

Yellow Center Dot: Off

Off Outlines: Off

Off Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 3 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 2

Outer Lines: Off

Steel’s Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: T

Use Ability 2: F

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

T1 Steel Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Material Quality – Medium Texture Quality – Medium Detail Quality – Medium UI Quality – Low Vignette – On VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – 2x Anisotropic Filtering – 2x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



