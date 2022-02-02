T1 VALORANT suspends head coach for this weekend’s open qualifier

T1 has suspended its VALORANT head coach David Denis ahead of the upcoming North America VCT open qualifier.

The suspension comes two days after T1 was eliminated from the first NA VCT open qualifier of 2022. Riot Games had found evidence that T1’s coaching staff was communicating with players mid-match against TSM. This breaks VALORANT Global Competition Policy’s Rule 7.2.11, which says that any communication between players and non-players should only take place in tactical or technical pauses.

T1’s management says it reviewed the situation and regrets violating the rule. “As a company, T1 takes pride in fostering a culture of integrity in both our players and coaches,” the statement reads. Riot has allowed T1 to compete in the second NA VCT open qualifier and T1 will do so, but without David behind the players.

T1 VALORANT coach suspended and future of T1

Joshua “steel” Nissan’s troops defeated TSM 2-0 in the open qualifier on Jan. 29, but the TSM players said during the match that they were playing at a disadvantage. One of their players, Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik, said T1’s coach was typing and probably talking to the T1 players mid-match.

Riot’s Competitive Operations team made T1 forfeit that victory after reviewing the case, which resulted in their elimination from the first VCT NA open qualifier of the year.

The fans took to Twitter and many said that the entire team should be held responsible. Not only the coach but also the five players in the T1 roster.

I mean, the players also knew that was happening and accepted it. Shouldnt there be something about the whole team? I very much doubt that there was no team internal communication before the match about that happening. — ManMakingMistakes (@TrippleM_LoL) February 1, 2022

T1 isnt the only team doing this lets be honest, Riot only kicked them out of week 1 qualifiers to set precedent (which was a overreaction imo) but by T1 suspending their coach they are just lowering their chances of qualifying now? seems so stupid — Jack Thornton (@JckTVL) February 1, 2022

