Valorant Raze Hacks: A foolproof way to break KillJoy Ult on Ascent

Here is another way to bully Kill joy with Valorant Raze utility. A simple and foolproof way to break KJ ults with a 100 bucks satchel.

Out of all the agents in Valorant, Killjoy is the only one who has a 50:50 split between getting bullied and bullying others. Her Turrent is the constant itch for her enemies. But the funny thing is, out of all the lines ups we have for Valorant at least half of those are to destroy KJ util.

And if you follow the most famous lineup maker, Average Jonas he has special hate towards KJ. Which is really funny to witness, and tbh it becomes off-game lore. And to add something to the list, here are some of the foolproof ways to break KJ ults on Ascent.

Valorant Raze Ascent Anti-KJ Lineups

A Site

No Kj Ults Ever pic.twitter.com/SFwad7jFRx — Obey Vetreon (@Vetreon) May 12, 2022

On the A site for the attacker side, there is only one place where a KJ can plant her Ulti. And to break this ult the best way to do it is through the raze’s satchel. All you have to do is go to the A tree cubby, and lineup on the box. and sachel by looking up at the place.

B Site

And if you are interested, here are some of the most effective lineups for other positions. And learning them will be really helpful for you in your rank matches. Most of these are foolproof and really impactful if learned well.

Now go and have fun bullying KJ’s :).