Luminosity Gaming vs XSET: Cryocells erupts in this Valorant series to crush Luminosity Gaming 0-2

XSET stomps on LG in the Lower Round 2 to secure a spot in Lower Round 3 against Cloud9 Blue for the fight for Valorant Masters 1 Reykjavik. Let’s take a quick recap of the Lower Round 2 series.

Luminosity already had a spot in the Lower Round 2 whereas XSET had to win against Knights in the Lower Round 1. They even won against Knights with a flawless 2-0. Luminosity Gaming was not expected to win this but they have put up good fights in the tourney.

Let’s see how this Lower Round 2 game panned out without further ado!

Valorant Lower Bracket : XSET vs Luminosity Gaming

XSET with the higher seeding picked Breeze as the first map. LG had the next pick and chose Ascent with Split being the decider map. It looked like an XSET victory from the first map itself.

Map 1: Breeze

LG came out strong with the first two rounds. That’s where their momentum ended, XSET dominated the entire map with Crycocells top fragging with 22/9. XSET looked like the better team from Round 3 and LG had no chance. XSET won 13-5 with no hiccups.

Map 2: Ascent

This map was another Crycocells spectacle with him erupting for 25/10. XSET has always been strong on Ascent but this was a massacre. XSET dominated over LG with a 13-5 scoreline again.

Future for XSET

XSET has now moved onto the Lower Round 3 to play against Cloud9 Blue. This looks like a great matchup since XSET is hot off a winning streak. They dominated over Knights and LG with flawless series wins. However, C9 will be a challenge as they are considered the hottest teams in NA. They have only lost one game throughout the group stage and playoffs.

Can XSET hand C9 their second loss in this season and move onto the Lower Final?