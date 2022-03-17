Cloud9 vs Knights: How did the first NA VCT playoffs Best of 3 went down?

Take a look at the recap of the first playoffs match of Stage 1 of NA Valorant Champions tour, Cloud9 vs Knights.

Let’s welcome the big leagues for Stage 1 of the NA Valorant Champions tour, The playoffs. After an extensive group stage, the playoffs are set with the best of the best going against each other.

For the first matchup, we have Cloud 9 the 5-0 group stage dominators going against Knights. But their performance in Group doesn’t matter as these are do-or-die matches. So let’s take a look at how the match went.

Also Read: Harmful officially joins the TSM FTX Valorant Academy Roster

Cloud9 vs Knights

Going into this matchup C9 had the higher seeding, so they got the first ban but Knights had the first pick. So PK chooses Ascent as the first map, with C9 picking Breeze as the second, and Haven being the decider.

Map 1: Ascent

Ascent was previously Knights stomping grounds as they have a history of 22 wins to 2 losses. But Cloud 9 was not gonna make stats dictate the game. However, it was still the closest map for this series, as it went to overtime. But Cloud 9 got the dub in the end with a score of 14-12.

Map 2: Breeze

Breeze was C9’s pick but it looks like teams don’t end up winning their picks as C9 lost Breeze with a score of 13-8. They tried their best but Knights were just better with the util usage.

Map 3: Haven

This map was Knights pick, but following the script Cloud 9 won the map. Initially, Knights were looking pretty good. But C9 brought it back and held the lead soo well that they won the match and series with the score of 13-6 and 2:1.

Also Read: The Guard vs Sentinels: Best Player Matchups in one of the most exciting matches in the upcoming NA VCT playoffs?

Future for both teams

This win secures the Upper Semifinals for Cloud 9, were they will go against the winner of OpTic Gaming/XSET.

At the same time, Knights are not out of the tournament yet, they still have one more chance in the lower bracket.