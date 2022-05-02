Valorant NA Main Event: We finally have the 4 team qualifying for the Main event from Qualifiers 1

After a roller coaster of a ride, we finally have the 4 teams going into the Valorant NA Main Event from the Stage 2 Open Qualifiers 1.

Stage 1 of VCT 2022 came to an end on 24th April, with NA coming on top with Optic carrying the flag. But the end of one thing is the beginning of another. Which we why we got to see the beginning of Stage 2 Open qualifiers.

Going into the qualifiers a lot of teams came in with newly made rosters, such as Sentinels, 100T, Faze, V1, and more. But only 4 teams had the option of moving forward from a total of 64 teams. Here are the 4 teams who made it out though.

Teams qualified from Stage 1 Open

NRG Esports

NRG can in with a final moment roster change by swapping Android with Ethen. But this didn’t stop them from just dominating their matches, as they won 2-0 in every single match they played. In Qualifiers 1, NRG is the only team with a clean flawless qualification.

8-0 NRG Valorant is heading to the #VCT Main Event ✅ pic.twitter.com/EgOr21pxAY — NRG (@NRGgg) May 1, 2022

Faze Clan

Faze clan has not been performing up to their name in the past but looks like they have changed up for good. They took down Sentinels, TSM, and more for their qualifications.

TSM FTX

TSM, one of the most famous teams in the 3rd team to qualify for the main event after taking down 100 Thieves. TSMFTX has been through some roster changes lately, but its good to see them play.

VCT STAGE 2 SECURED pic.twitter.com/8AJaKaNtNz — TSM FTX (@TSM) May 2, 2022

Luminosity Gaming

LG aka Luminosity gaming are kind of the semi-underdogs who took down Sentinels and Version to finally secure their qualifications. With some of the most though strats and plays.

Current teams for Valorant NA Main Event

As of now, we have 8 teams out of 12 terms for the main event, which are:

Teams from Stage 1

OpTic Gaming

The Guard

Cloud 9 Blue

XSET

Teams from Open Qualifiers 1

Faze Clan

NRG Esports

TSM FTX

Luminosity Gaming

Teams from Open Qualifiers 2