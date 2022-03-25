Valorant Night Market and It’s release date and time

Tale a look at the upcoming Valorant Night market for Episode 4 Act 2 and its release date and time for each region.

When riot came out with Valorant we all thought that it was their best idea. But it turns out the Night Market was one of their best ideas(if you get good skins that is) among a lot of others.

And with the current act coming to an end soon we will get to see this act’s night market. And hopefully, we’ll get some banger skins and nothing like Prisma or something.

How Does the Night Market work?

Riot never released the actual method which determines our night market. But for a broad view, Valorant Night Market is a collection of 6 random weapons at a discounted price. You can buy these weapons just like you would from the store. The only catch is these 6 weapons will be unique to your account only.

But at the same time, it doesn’t mean you can select any weapon skin you want. Riot will choose any 6 skins at random with the guarantee of you having at least 2 Premium Edition or higher skins. With that, you may also have the chance to get Exclusive Melee weapon skins. But it is all up to chance.

And once you get your Night market, you cant edit or change it.

Release Date

For this act Night Market will release at the following time for each region:

North America: 6th April 2022

6th April 2022 Europe: 7th April 2022

7th April 2022 Southeast Asia: 7th April 2022

The night market will go on till 20th April 2022. Hope you guys get some good skins this time.