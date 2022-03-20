XSET Cryocells Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at the Valorant in-game settings for one of the best dualists of the North American region, XSET Cryocells.
Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban is a professional Valorant player from the NA who is currently playing for XSET. And I don’t think playing for XSET gives him justice, I think to put it in a better way “He is currently carrying XSET”. He just went 58/22 is his latest Best of 3 against Knights, which is a KD of 2.6.
To sum it up he is just cracked at Valorant. He mainly prefers playing Jett in competitive, but since the release of Chamber, he swaps between the two. Now lets take a look at his in-game settings
XSET Cryocells Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
- Mousepad: SWIPE SP-FROST
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
XSET Cryocells Valorant in-game Settings
Cryocells Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI – 800
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.3
- eDPI – 240
- Scoped Sensitivity – 1
- Polling Rate – 1000
Cryocells Valorant Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: White
- Center-Dot: Off
- Outlines: Off
- Inner Lines: On
- InnerLine Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- InnerLine offset: 0
- Outer Lines: Off
Cryocells Valorant Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: Unknown
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Ability 1: Mouse 5
- Use Ability 2: E
- Ability 3: F
- Use Ultimate Ability: Q
XSET Cryocells Video Settings
- General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
- Graphics Settings
- Material Quality – Med
- Texture Quality – Low
- Detail Quality – Med
- UI Quality – Low
- Vignette – Off
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – None
- Anisotropic Filtering – 1x
- Improve Clarity – Off
- Bloom – Off
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – Off
