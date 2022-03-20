ESports

XSET Cryocells Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

XSET Cryocells Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
"I tried to convince Nikola Jokic to make his Instagram": Luka Doncic reports that the Serbian NBA MVP's fascination with horses outweighs his desire to scroll social media
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
XSET Cryocells Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.
XSET Cryocells Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at the Valorant in-game settings for one of the best dualists…