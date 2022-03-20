XSET Cryocells Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at the Valorant in-game settings for one of the best dualists of the North American region, XSET Cryocells.

Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban is a professional Valorant player from the NA who is currently playing for XSET. And I don’t think playing for XSET gives him justice, I think to put it in a better way “He is currently carrying XSET”. He just went 58/22 is his latest Best of 3 against Knights, which is a KD of 2.6.

To sum it up he is just cracked at Valorant. He mainly prefers playing Jett in competitive, but since the release of Chamber, he swaps between the two. Now lets take a look at his in-game settings

XSET Cryocells Gear

XSET Cryocells Valorant in-game Settings

Cryocells Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 800

800 In-game Sensitivity – 0.3

0.3 eDPI – 240

240 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Cryocells Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: White

White Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: Off

Off Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 4 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 0

On Outer Lines: Off

Cryocells Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: Unknown

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: Mouse 5

Use Ability 2: E

Ability 3: F

Use Ultimate Ability: Q

XSET Cryocells Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Material Quality – Med Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Med UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – None Anisotropic Filtering – 1x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



