Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 01/02/2023

Valorant News: MAD Lions Make Their Triumphant Return to NA as They Acquire Dark Ratio!

Valorant NA Challengers is about to heat up as Dark Ratio is now converted into MAD Lions. Dark Ratio is an NA Open Qualifier Winner.

Dark Ratio is a recent success, making it through the Open Qualifiers and into the NA Challengers. However, it is just the beginning for the newest stars of NA. MAD Lions was first in the scene with a European roster, but acquiring Dark Ratio just before the start of NA Challengers is a HUGE deal. Let us break down the deal and the roster for this acquisition.

NA Valorant Heats up as MAD Lions Acquire Dark Ratio

As you can see by the above Tweet, the organization acquired the Dark Ratio roster. It comprises of Trick, Ange, Will, Drone, and ZexRow. OverActive Media, the parent company of MAD Lions, announced the partnership in a press release. They confirmed their participation in NA Valorant by tweeting about it in their press release.


Adam Adamou, the Chief Strategy Officer, said,” We’re thrilled to join this exclusive group of talented players and notable organizations for the NA League’s inaugural season.” He followed it up with, “VALORANT is today’s fastest-growing esport, and we’re proud to have made it through the competition.”

MAD Lions has a good reputation for their organization. However, they were not an invited team for VCT 2023; this was a smart strategy that included acquiring an already qualified team. On top of that, Dark Ratio has good talent; they need an organization to manage them. In hindsight, this is a good partnership for both sides.

To get more updates on the MAD Lions roster, follow them on Twitter here and Stay tuned at  The SportsRush for more Valorant content!

