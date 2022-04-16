OpTic FNS heavily criticizes VCT Masters Reykjavík 2022 format

OpTic FNS slammed the VCT Masters Reykjavík format in a post-match conference calling it ridiculous

The top-seeded teams from each region have booked a direct spot in the play-offs; LOUD (Brazil), G2 Esports (EMEA), Paper Rex (Asia-Pacific) and The Guard (North America).

While the second-seeded teams from these regions battle it out in the group stage matches to earn a spot in the play-offs the top-seeded teams get more time to prepare and observe the opposition’s strategies. While some fans criticize this format calling it unfair, others justify the format by calling it a top seed advantage.

OpTic Gaming post-match conference

The conference took place after OpTic Gaming’s victory against Xerxia Esports (2-0). At the conference, a reporter mentioned that somebody on Twitter had posted the match brackets and said that it gave an unfair advantage to the teams in the playoffs since they could watch and anti strat the teams battling in the group stage. Further, he asked OpTic whether this was right and if they would request Riot for a change in the format going into the future.

To which OpTic Gaming’s in-game leader Pujan Mehta aka “FNS” answered, [4:00-4;25] “I don’t think any team should just make playoffs. I think, even if we won the final versus The Guard online, I still would be saying that it’s a ridiculous thing that any team can just make the playoffs going into online play, right from online play into the playoffs, and not having to play group stages.

I think every team should have to play group stages and earn their spot in the playoffs. But that’s not the fault of the teams or anything, I just think it’s a terrible format. In that sense, they should not do that. But what was the question? Was it unfair? I mean I guess, kind of. I think it’s ridiculous, yes.”

Mentioning the Masters Reykjavík format a reporter asked Jaccob Whiteaker aka “yay” whether they had an advantage over the teams since they were coming through the group stage.

Jaccob answered positively, he said that he considered it as an advantage since their team has been known to start slow hence playing through the group stages gives them a chance to keep building and writing momentum.

