Purchase History For Valorant : How to check the amount of money you have spent on Valorant?

Purchase History For Valorant : Do you think that you have spent more money on skins than necessary, don’t fret here is how to check your Purchase History For Valorant.

Valorant is one of the most popular games in the Esports industry. With managing almost 13 million players monthly. One of the main things which attract a player towards Valorant is its unique gameplay, interactive community, and mostly its weapon skins.

And to acquire skins you have to spend some money in-game. Believe me, no matter how hard you try, it is impossible to resist yourself from buying skins. You may think that you don’t need skins, but once you get a taste you can’t stop.

This happens to a lot of us. And if you want to check out how much you have spent in Valroant here is how to. Also, remember to ask your friends how much they have spent.

Checking Purchase History For Valorant

Here are the steps to retrieve your Valroant purchase history:

Step 1: Visit the Valorant Support site, and click on the Purchase History

Step-2: Then you will see a log-in button on the screen, where you have to enter the details of the account whose’s purchase history you want to see.

Step 3: After entering your credentials, you will see a button saying “Get my purchase history“, click on it.

Step-4: And voila, you can now see the total amount you spent with details on when you spent it.

Hope you are happy with the amount of money you have spent on Valorant. And if you are not, don’t worry those skins were not a bad investment as they most definitely gave you aimbot.

