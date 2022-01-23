EMEA Stage 1 Challengers: Take a look at all the qualified teams for EMEA Stage 1 Challengers

After a tough regional challenger, the top teams from each region are locked in for EMEA Stage 1 Challengers.

The regional Stage 1 challengers came to an end today for the EU, TR, and the CIS region. With some big names and some new teams qualifying for the EMEA Stage 1 Challengers.

The EMEA Stage 1 will be an international event, through which the top three teams will make it to the Stage 1 Masters. Which will give teams the first chance to make it into Champions.

Now let’s look at the qualified teams for EMEA challengers.

Qualified teams for EMEA Stage 1 Challengers

Some teams were invited based on their performance in VCT 2021, whereas others made it through the regional challengers. So the teams are:

Invited Acend Team Liquid Gambit Esports Fnatic

EU Region Guild Esports BIG G2 Esports LDN UTD

CIS Region FunPlus Phoenix NAVI

TR Region SuperMassive Blaze BBL Esports



Groups for EMEA Challengers

The groups for EMEA challenges were decided after a draw. There are a total of 12 teams, which are split into 2 groups of 6. Where the matches will be held in the round-robin format. This means each team will fight against the teams in their group over a course of one month. Matches will be between every Friday to Sunday.

And the top three teams from each group will advance into the Playoffs. This format gives a fair chance for each team.

The groups for EMEA Stage 1 Challengers are:

Group A

Gambit Esports

Team Liquid

Big

FunPlus Phoenix

LDN UTD

NAVI

Group B

Fnatic

Acend

SuperMassive Blaze

Guild Esports

BBL Esports

G2 Esports

