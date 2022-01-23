EMEA Stage 1 Challengers: Take a look at all the qualified teams for EMEA Stage 1 Challengers

After a tough regional challenger, the top teams from each region are locked in for EMEA Stage 1 Challengers.
The regional Stage 1 challengers came to an end today for the EU, TR, and the CIS region. With some big names and some new teams qualifying for the EMEA Stage 1 Challengers.
The EMEA Stage 1 will be an international event, through which the top three teams will make it to the Stage 1 Masters. Which will give teams the first chance to make it into Champions.
Now let’s look at the qualified teams for EMEA challengers.
Also Read: “He hasn’t played for 2 months, thanks to me of course”: G2 Nukkye reveals the reason behind him benching Keloqz from the roster after VCT 2021
Qualified teams for EMEA Stage 1 Challengers
Some teams were invited based on their performance in VCT 2021, whereas others made it through the regional challengers. So the teams are:
- Invited
- Acend
- Team Liquid
- Gambit Esports
- Fnatic
- EU Region
- Guild Esports
- BIG
- G2 Esports
- LDN UTD
- CIS Region
- FunPlus Phoenix
- NAVI
- TR Region
- SuperMassive Blaze
- BBL Esports
Also Read: “It is my support on stage”: GMB Nats tells us the story behind his iconic Panda
Groups for EMEA Challengers
The groups for EMEA challenges were decided after a draw. There are a total of 12 teams, which are split into 2 groups of 6. Where the matches will be held in the round-robin format. This means each team will fight against the teams in their group over a course of one month. Matches will be between every Friday to Sunday.
And the top three teams from each group will advance into the Playoffs. This format gives a fair chance for each team.
The groups for EMEA Stage 1 Challengers are:
Group A
- Gambit Esports
- Team Liquid
- Big
- FunPlus Phoenix
- LDN UTD
- NAVI
Group B
- Fnatic
- Acend
- SuperMassive Blaze
- Guild Esports
- BBL Esports
- G2 Esports
Also Read: Keloqz’s 16 second Ace against Excel: Take a look at the insane 16 second Ace by G2 Keloqz Against Excel in the Challengers 2 upper finals