100 Thieves Ethan’s Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Keybinds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Take a look at 100 Thieves Ethan’s Valorant settings and gear, as he is on the path to becoming one of the best sage mains out there.

Ethan “Ethan” Arnold is a 22-year-old is a professional Valorant player for the 100 Thieves Valorant Roster. He was previously a professional CS: GO player and was one of the best. However, he decided to make a move to Valorant and ended up joining 100 Thieves.

100 Thieves are one of the best Valorant teams in the professional scene. And they have been in that position since the beginning of Valorant competitive. However, their performance in the previous VCT season was a little shaky.

But they still remain to be one of the top teams. And their performance in VCT 2021 allowed them to directly qualify for NA challengers closed qualifiers.

Now let’s take a look at Ethan’s valorant settings.

100 Thieves Ethan’s Gear

100 Thieves Ethan’s Valorant in-game Settings

Ethan’s Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 400

400 In-game Sensitivity – 0.73

0.73 eDPI – 292

292 Scoped Sensitivity – 0.9

0.9 Polling Rate – 1000

Ethan’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Green

Green Center Dot: Off

Off Outlines: On Outline Opacity: 0.503 Outline Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 5 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 2

Outer Lines: Off

Ethan’s Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: Spacebar

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: Mouse Button 5

Use Ability 2: Mouse Button 4

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

100 Thieves Ethan’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1280 x 1024 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering – 8x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – On



