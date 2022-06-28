ESports

BcJ Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings

BcJ Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz on the verge of breaking an unwanted Formula 1 record
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
BcJ Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings
BcJ Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings

Take a look at the in-game Valorant settings and gear for XSET’s most influential Initiator,…