BcJ Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings

Take a look at the in-game Valorant settings and gear for XSET’s most influential Initiator, BcJ aka Brendan.

Brendan “BcJ” Jensen is a 22-year-old Professional American Valorant player. He is currently a part of the XSET Valorant roster representing NA in Masters Copenhagen. He has been a member of XSET since January 2021.

Before joining Valorant, BcJ was known for his professional career in Apex Legends where he was playing for T1. For XSET he plays the roles of an Initiator (mostly Sova or breach) or a controller.

BcJ’s Gear

BcJ Valorant in-game Settings

BcJ Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 800

800 In-game Sensitivity – 0.37

0.37 eDPI – 296

296 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

BcJ’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Red/CYAN

Red/CYAN Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: Off

Off Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 1 Inner Line Thickness: 5 InnerLine offset: 2

On Outer Lines: On OuterLine Opacity: 1 Outer Line Length: 1 Outer Line Thickness: 6 OuterLine offset: 3

On

BcJ Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: Q

Use Ability 2: E

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

BcJ’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1440 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Multithreaded Rendering: On Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Medium Vignette – off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – None Anisotropic Filtering – 4x Improve Clarity – On Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



