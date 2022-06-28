BcJ Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings

Take a look at the in-game Valorant settings and gear for XSET’s most influential Initiator, BcJ aka Brendan.
Brendan “BcJ” Jensen is a 22-year-old Professional American Valorant player. He is currently a part of the XSET Valorant roster representing NA in Masters Copenhagen. He has been a member of XSET since January 2021.
Before joining Valorant, BcJ was known for his professional career in Apex Legends where he was playing for T1. For XSET he plays the roles of an Initiator (mostly Sova or breach) or a controller.
Also Read: Valorant Patch 5.01 Leaks: Phoenix buffs, Yoru Buffs, KAY/O changes, new Voice lines, and release date
BcJ’s Gear
- Monitor: ASUS VG279QM
- Keyboard: XTRFY K4
- Mouse: GLORIOUS MODEL O
- Mousepad: STEELSERIES QCK
- Headset: SENNHEISER GAME ZERO
- Graphics Card: RTX 2080 Ti
BcJ Valorant in-game Settings
BcJ Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI – 800
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.37
- eDPI – 296
- Scoped Sensitivity – 1
- Polling Rate – 1000
BcJ’s Valorant Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Red/CYAN
- Center-Dot: Off
- Outlines: Off
- Inner Lines: On
- InnerLine Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 1
- Inner Line Thickness: 5
- InnerLine offset: 2
- Outer Lines: On
- OuterLine Opacity: 1
- Outer Line Length: 1
- Outer Line Thickness: 6
- OuterLine offset: 3
Also Read: What’s next for Sentinels?”: How can Valorant’s first LAN winners keep their Champions dream alive
BcJ Valorant Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Ability 1: Q
- Use Ability 2: E
- Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
BcJ’s Video Settings
- General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1440 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
- Graphics Settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality – Low
- Texture Quality – Low
- Detail Quality – Low
- UI Quality – Medium
- Vignette – off
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – None
- Anisotropic Filtering – 4x
- Improve Clarity – On
- Bloom – Off
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – Off
Also Read: Teams that surprised everyone in Stage 2 of the North American Valorant Champions Tour
By the way, don’t forget to check out BcJ live on his twitch channel.