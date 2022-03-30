“Taking accountability”: JasonR tweets after a heated conversation with Tarik on stream

After JasonR and Tarik had an hour-long conversation about the allegations against him, which led him to take accountabilities for the same.

JasonR has come under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons in the past month. He has been accused of being a misogynist and sexist. Clips of him immediately dodging games whenever there is a female player has surfaced. As well as instances of him muting females and even banning them from his Twitch chat.

Recently, JasonR and Tarik went to each other for at least an hour after JasonR called Tarik an “L friend”. After the hour-long heated conversation, JasonR took to Twitter to give another explanation of his current situation.

JasonR’s explanation

This explanation felt more genuine and honest in contradiction to his previous accusatory tones. “When I was younger I was not a good person to her – and I take accountability for my actions that lead us to this place,” said JasonR in his explanation. He goes on to request a “touch of understanding” from fans and viewers and says he wishes for nothing but peace and love.

To everyone’s surprise, JasonR disabled comments on his Tweet. With speculation, it seems like he wants to avoid further controversy and receiving hate. Many fans mentioned that they cannot believe JasonR had become so famous with his clips of sexism. Moreover, in his argument with Tarik, he even calls Tarik “a little girl” which is extremely ironic given that he is trying to prove he isn’t a sexist or misogynist.

Tarik’s reaction to JasonR

After their hour-long argument on stream, things ended on a bitter note. The next day Tarik was streaming regularly when his chat asked him to react to JasonR’s Tweet. Tarik opened Twitter mid-game and read his statement. He only had one thing to say, “It’s a step in the right direction.“