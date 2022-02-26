JasonR makes official statement against Sexism allegations in his Twitch stream

Recently, JasonR has come under the spotlight over Twitter with many women accusing him of being sexist and misogynistic. He finally responds to the allegations officially.

In the past three days, many women including C9 Annie Dro accused him of being sexist. She leveled accusations of him muting women in his teams and even dodging games if there a woman on his team. Many fans and players had different opinions on this issue.

On 24th February, he tweeted in response to these allegations but still hadn’t made an official statement. In the tweet he mentions the hypocrisy of other women who are bashing his wife online. He had even mentioned how he has more than a 1000 streams/VODs of him playing with women.

Also- lets not talk about the vods of me playing with girls in unrated and ranked ON stream with 1000s of people watching me keep fucking bashing my wife for nothing great showing here of women equality @cloud9 and @ShopifyRebels @TSM and others – people hurt themselves over this — JASONR (@JasonRuchelski) February 23, 2022

JasonR’s official statement

In the statement, he addresses every allegation of sexism. He addresses every “action” that was deemed sexist or misogynistic. He starts off with saying that the clip of him using the word “h*e” was 4 years old. And his use of “b*tch” is for both genders.

Another issue that was brought up was that he had agreed to a 10 man game with Tarik but apparently did not want to play as soon as a woman joined. JasonR addressed this by saying,”I agreed to a ten man game for money and once he (Tarik) invited others who didn’t want to play for money. I would have rather have played ranked.”

He even mentions how his wife lost her cool at a woman who was harassing him. Not because she hates women. Further on, he mentions how most of his actions are taken wildly out of context and is disgusted by how organisations allow members to “gang up” on his wife.

