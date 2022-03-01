ESports

Valorant Controller changes: All Astra, Brimstone, Omen, Viper changes and how it is going to change the competitive scene

Valorant Controller changes: All Astra, Brimstone, Omen, Viper changes and how it is going to change the competitive scene
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
"Manu Ginobili better than Hakeem Olajuwon? I swear Skip Bayless be on drugs sometimes": NBA Twitter ridicules the infamous LeBron James hater for his braindead take on the Rockets and Spurs legends
Next Article
Gujarat Titans dress: When will Gujarat Titans reveal IPL jersey 2022?
E-Sports Latest News
Valorant Controller changes: All Astra, Brimstone, Omen, Viper changes and how it is going to change the competitive scene
Valorant Controller changes: All Astra, Brimstone, Omen, Viper changes and how it is going to change the competitive scene

With the patch for Episode 4 Act 2 coming out way, here are all the…