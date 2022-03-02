Yoru seems to be the best agent to meme players in-game after his rework and some tips tp counter him

After the long-awaited rework for Yoru came out with Episode 4 Act 2. It seems that players can easily outplay their enemies.

Valorant is constantly changing the agent composition like changing their abilities, buffing, or nerfing certain aspects. All of these changes are to balance the whole agent composition so that one agent might not seem more powerful than others. But it is difficult to achieve 100% consistency or balance, but Riot seems to be in close proximity.

The current valorant act(Episode 4 Act 2) mainly focuses on balancing valorant controllers. However, we also have an agent and a map rework which seems like a positive addition. Here is how the Yoru changes allow some of the most insane plays in-game.

How to meme Valorant players

The newest Yoru changes are pretty insane. The biggest update is the decoy, in which we see a mirage of Yoru walking in the direction you play it in. However, the only drawback is that the decoy only walks on a single straight path. But looks like the players are starting to use it as an advantage to meme others.

Multiple famous twitches streams such as Timmy are trolling play by acting the decoy. The whole situation seems pretty funny and maybe usable in our matches.

This play seems hilarious and 200iq at the same time. And I defiantly hope to try this out in my rank matches.

Tips to counter new Yoru changes

All the updates are relatively new, and some new tips may come out going forward. But here are some tips that will definitely help you in-game.

psa yoru clones don’t show up on radar. that’s how you tell if it’s a fake or not. https://t.co/PG8AjmgKgB — OpTic yay (@yayFPS) March 2, 2022