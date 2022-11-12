Team Liquid Valorant Roster Unveiled for VCT 2023: nAts, Sayf and Redgar join the Team

Team Liquid Valorant announce their newest roster for VCT 2023 by adding nAts, Sayf, and Redgar. More details below.

Team Liquid had two spots open with the removal of ScreaM and Nivera. They left on their own accord and joined Karmine Corps. Dimasick was in the last position but was not retained after losing to OpTic in VCT 2022. In place of these three, Team Liquid got nAts, Sayf, and Redgar.

The Team Liquid fans wanted ScreaM in this team, but he wanted to play with his brother Nivera on a separate team. However, with an IGL like Redgar and a Lurk player like nAts, this team is looking solid for VCT 2023.

Let us analyse each player and their strengths to see why they have such an advantage in the EMEA sector.

Team Liquid Valorant Roster has Two Former World Champions

Firstly, Redgar as the IGL is a solid move since TL did not have an established IGL. Redgar’s team rotations and mechanical skills were crucial in getting Gambit the World Championship. Plus, Redgar’s individual prowess is a thing in itself.

Next is soulcas; he was crucial in Team Liquid getting to VCT 2022. He is regarded as the most improved player in 2022 due to his clean aim, superb game awareness, and excellent utility use with his Skye plays.

nAts is one of the best Phantom players in the world. His recoil control is beautiful, while his aim is clean. However, his most helpful attribute is the ability to be a silent lurker. He has completely turned games by sneaking into sites and taking out rotators.

Sayf is the resident Chamber/Duelist player whose run in Guild was why they were one of the best teams in EMEA. He was confident enough to take fights, and his confidence and raw aiming ability got him a high first-kill/first-death ratio.

Lastly, Jamppi is an essential piece of the puzzle: a flex player. He can play as a Sage and a Chamber. He was instrumental in Liquid making it through to VCT 2022. His 1v4 clutch with two Headhunter bullets and the Chamber OP was one of the best moments in VCT history.

With all of these great players with great individual prowess, the Team Liquid roster is looking set for VCT 2023, which will begin in February 2023.

