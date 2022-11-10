NRG Valorant increase their Starpower by Signing Crashies from the Former OpTic Roster

NRG Valorant signs Crashies in addition to FNS as IGL and Chet as head coach in preparation for VCT 2023. More details below.

NRG has recently made major moves to sign former OpTic members to strengthen their team for VCT 2023. In addition to FNS, they have also signed Crashies, the zipline-killing Initiator responsible for a high clutch percentage. Crashies’s primary role was to play agents like Fade, Kayo, and Sova for the team. This, combined with Yay’s stable aim and Marved’s smokes, helped FNS to set up plays for success.

Crashies himself has a lot of FPS experience besides FNS as he started his career in T1, besides veterans like Skadoodle and Brax. It will be interesting to see how NRG uses his Initiator potential and utility usage.

The combination of Crashies’s utility and Victor’s raw dueling skill gave OpTic the top three spots in every tournament they participated in. Now that NRG has Crashies, they can efficiently utilize his potential to give Som’s duelist agents some leeway. Along with that, the communication between these three players will be top-notch.

The reason is that Som has already been streaming with FNS for quite some time. In addition, FNS and Crashies have been on the same team for more than a year. Let us see what’s in store for NRG after this acquisition.

NRG Valorant: Potential Moves

Bet you didn’t see this one coming… Please welcome @Crashies to the NRG VALORANT roster. pic.twitter.com/dtUWYqu4vB — NRG (@NRGgg) November 9, 2022

Now that NRG has Crashies, there is an 80% chance that they will also acquire Victor from OpTic. The reason is that it was both players’ wish to be signed on the same team after OpTic split up. Plus Marved supposedly announced a break from Valorant, so the final member of NRG will have to be someone we do not know about.

VCT 2023 begins in February 2023, with the matches divided between three sectors, The Americas, The Pacific, and EMEA.

