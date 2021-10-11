Team Liquid Wins 13-0 against One Breath Gaming in VCT EMEA LCQ, With Liquid Nivera making his debut with an ACE.

Team Liquid wins a flawless 13-0 map against One Breath Gaming on their Upper Quarterfinals match in VCT EMEA LCQ.
Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier is for the top 8 teams of the EMEA region who did not qualify for Valorant Champions. Gambit Esports and Fanatic have already secured their seats for Valorant Champions, and are waiting for the winner of EMEA LCQ to join them in Valorant Champions. Which is supposed to happen in December 2021.
After Team Liquids’ loss against Gambit Esports in the VCT Stage 3: EMEA Challengers Playoffs, Team Liquid opted to do some roster changes by benching James “Kryptix” Affleck and adding Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom to the team, with him filling the roles of a Sentinal or a initiator.
The Valorant community has been waiting for Team Liquid to make the comeback ever since, and see how they make their new roster change work, and secure a position for VCT Champions.
Nivera’s Debut into Valorant
Nivera made one of the best entries into his career in Valorant, by getting an ACE against Team One Breath Gaming on Ascent, which was Team Liquids’ pick.
Team Liquids’ 13-0 Stomp
Team liquid makes their comeback and shows why they are one of the best teams in E.U. by winning a flawless map against One Breath gaming on Ascent.
After their 13-0 on Ascent, Team Liquid won their series 2-0 against OBG with 13-9 on Heaven. With this, they have secured their seat in Upper Semifinals against Guild Esports. The VCT EMEA LCQ Upper Semifinals starts at 9 pm est, on 13th October 2021.