Team Liquid Wins 13-0 against One Breath Gaming in VCT EMEA LCQ, With Liquid Nivera making his debut with an ACE.

Team Liquid wins a flawless 13-0 map against One Breath Gaming on their Upper Quarterfinals match in VCT EMEA LCQ .

Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Last Chance Qualifier is for the top 8 teams of the EMEA region who did not qualify for Valorant Champions. Gambit Esports and Fanatic have already secured their seats for Valorant Champions, and are waiting for the winner of EMEA LCQ to join them in Valorant Champions. Which is supposed to happen in December 2021.

After Team Liquids’ loss against Gambit Esports in the VCT Stage 3: EMEA Challengers Playoffs, Team Liquid opted to do some roster changes by benching James “Kryptix” Affleck and adding Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom to the team, with him filling the roles of a Sentinal or a initiator . Brothers become teammates. Welcome, @nivera__ pic.twitter.com/agyBqh0FdI — Team Liquid Valorant (@LiquidValorant) September 25, 2021

The Valorant community has been waiting for Team Liquid to make the comeback ever since, and see how they make their new roster change work, and secure a position for VCT Champions .

When and How to Watch Valorant APAC Last Chance Qualifiers? Also Read :

Nivera’s Debut into Valorant

Nivera made one of the best entries into his career in Valorant, by getting an ACE against Team One Breath Gaming on Ascent, which was Team Liquids’ pick . Now THIS is how to start your career in VALORANT @Nivera__ pic.twitter.com/cHIh5cVrcn — VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (@valesports_eu) October 11, 2021

Team Liquids’ 13-0 Stomp