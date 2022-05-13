ESports

“this act ranked has been dogshit, not playing it makes me happier and a better player”: Tenz shares his thoughts on Valorant Act 3 ranked matches

"this act ranked has been dogshit, not playing it makes me happier and a better player": Tenz shares his thoughts on Valorant Act 3 ranked matches
Tanmaiy Reddy

Previous Article
"Interesting how Lewis isn't shown the same amount of respect"- Sebastian Vettel getting praise for talking about politics upsets Lewis Hamilton fans
Next Article
RCB highest chase in IPL history: RCB highest run chase in IPL list