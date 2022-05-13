“this act ranked has been dogshit, not playing it makes me happier and a better player”: Tenz shares his thoughts on Valorant Act 3 ranked matches

Sentinels super star Tenz bursts about the current act rank matches on Twitter after he and some other pros face constant banter.

Anyone who is remotely interested in Valorant knows Tenz. He is and proves to be one of the most famous people from the Valorant competitive scene. And we have seen him day in and day out performing miracles in the games themselves.

Tyson”Tenz” Ngo started off his professional career in CS: GO, where he was representing big names such as Cloud( and ATK. However, his success was cut short due to his lack of performance and interest in the game itself. Which led him to look for other paths, which he found in Valorant, the new game bringing the disruption to the Esports era.

Tyson began representing Cloud9’s first roster in the Valorant Competitive scene but was only able to secure anything but the first position. Which in turn led him to step down as a professional player and look at other options. And after receiving an invite to join Sentinels, he has been rocking the charts ever since.

Tenz opinions on Act 3 ranked matches

After a somewhat rough start to Valorant Episode 4 Act 3. We have professional players speaking about how bad it has been for them.

don’t know what happened but this act ranked has been dogshit, feel like never playing ranked again would not only make me happier in life but a better player — TenZ (@TenZOfficial) May 12, 2022

This follows the pattern of all the pro players currently working a ton for the VCT. This leads to a lower percentage of professional players in competitive matches an example shown in NRG sOm’s tweet.

CALLING ALL PRO PLAYERS PLEASE QUEUE RANKED I HAVENT SEEN A PRO PLAYER IN RANKED IN YEARS — NRG s0m (@s0mcs) May 13, 2022

But hopefully going forward we might get a chance to enjoy this act. And also get a chance to watch our favorite streamer enjoy this act.

