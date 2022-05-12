NA VCT Challengers Group Stage: Broadcast talent, schedule and groups

NA VCT Stage 2 Challengers is going to kick off soon so make sure you know the schedule, groups and broadcast talent!

Now that we have the twelve teams qualified for the Group Stage, VCT action is coming up soon. With VCT action coming in hot, we have to be prepared and mark our calendars for the best matchups. The Guard had won NA VCT Stage 1 but OpTic proved their worth in Masters.

Will these two teams dominate again or will there be a new contender from NA? Lets take a look at the hottest upcoming VALORANT event!

Groups are locked in and the stage is set! Here’s everything you need to know about the #VCTChallengersNA Main Event. — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) May 10, 2022

NA VCT Group Stage Schedule

Group A will field the following teams: The Guard, XSET, NRG, TSM, 100 Thieves, and Ghost Gaming. Group B will feature OpTic, Cloud9, FaZe, Luminosity, Evil Geniuses, and Sentinels.

May 13 to June 12 will host some of the most hyped matchups among the 12 qualified teams. After the Group Stage is over, the Playoff stage will commence. Stay tuned with us as we update the schedule for the playoffs.

New vid 5.12. Stay tuned. 👀

🎵 “THE REV3NGE” by @joeybadass pic.twitter.com/gWVJU3H09N — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) May 11, 2022

Broadcasters and Observers

Riot unveiled thier Broadcaster and Observer talent on Twitter. It’s a star-studded line up of people.