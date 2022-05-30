TenZ along with long term girlfriend, Kyedae tests positive for COVID-19

The perfect VALORANT couple of TenZ and Kyedae has tested positive for COVID-19.

SEN TenZ is a man who needs very little introduction. He has been one of the most efficient and noteworthy VALORANT players since the game released. He helped Sentinels dominate in the first ever VCT Master’s and was named MVP.

Kyedae is one of the top VALORANT Twitch streamers and is also TenZ’s girlfriend. She pulls in amazing viewing numbers on her streams. Kyedae is also one of the few people who works very closely with Riot Games in the VALORANT universe. Sadly, two big names in VALORANT have come down with COVID-19.

Also read: How to refund your Valorant Skins?

TenZ tweets about positive COVID-19 test result

TenZ tweeted,”Unfortunately Kyedae and I tested positive for COVID today. Been pretty rough for the both of us but we will be back once we start to feel better.”

Unfortunately Kyedae and I tested positive for COVID today. Been pretty rough for the both of us but we will be back once we start to feel better. — TenZ (@TenZOfficial) May 30, 2022

Apparently, the comments made it clear that there has been a small “wave” in certain places in the USA. Clearly, TenZ and Kyedae have fallen in on of those waves. From the Tweet, one can presume that the symptoms have been harsher than what people expect. Given the fact that TenZ also has asthma, COVID-19 does not go well with it.

Sentinel’s fans are left feeling crushed knowing that their favorite entry fragger is currently dealing with COVID-19. Many have fleeted to the comments to wish TenZ and Kyedae a speedy recovery.

Also read: “Are you sure that Astra’s not cheating?!”: Valorant Twitter goes crazy as a player gets a 3-bullet ACE with a Reaver Sheriff

Future for Sentinels

Sentinels is yet to win a series in the NA Stage 2 Challengers as they are currently at the bottom of their group. Their next match is against FaZe Clan on 5th June, will the Sentinels be up for a challenge?