Gaia’s Vengeance: The New Valorant Skin Bundle coming to Valorant and its release date

Take a look at the leaks for the upcoming Skin Collection for Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 with the name Gaia’s Vengeance.

Valorant is on its way to becoming the most famous FPS game out there. And the reason why people are liking it is because of the unique gameplay, rank daemons, and most importantly its weapon skins.

If you are a true Valorant player, then you know that each type of skin has a certain amount of aimbot. And talking about aimbot, we have a new skin collection coming our way with a unique look.

Gaia’s Vengeance

This will be the latest collection coming out in the next act. It somewhat seems to be resembling the Ruination collection, but not at all similar. It kind of has a witch/demon vibe and we love it.

The collection consists of the following:

Melee (Axe)

Ghost

Marshall

Guardian

Vandal

A Player Card

Buddy

and finally a spray

The actual cost of the collection is not out yet, but if we had to take a guess it might cost around 7100 Valorant points, with each gun costing approximately 1775 VP.

Release Date and Time

This new collection will be available to us with the release of Episode 4 Act 2. Which is to launch at the following time for each region:

North America: 1st March 1:30 PM PST

1st March 1:30 PM PST Europe: 1st March 3:30 PM CST

1st March 3:30 PM CST Southeast Asia: 2nd March 3:00 AM IST

All the above timings are the pre-defined default timing, however, if Riot faces any errors or exceptions while releasing the update, these timings could change. But that seems unlikely.