Valorant 4.10 Patch Notes: New Event, Agent changes, Gameplay System changes, and Release time

Take a look at all the updates, agent changes, new events, and changes coming to Valorant in the Valorant 4.10 Patch Notes.

Valorant releases a constant flow of patches every 2 months. With the sore goal of balancing the game, by tweaking the abilities or fixing some of the bugs. Some patches have a huge impact on the gameplay whereas, some patches just remain an entry in the books.

The most recent patch released for us was the 4.09, which introduced the nerfed Chamber(by taking away one of his TP). Even though this was not a popular chance, we got to see a huge change in the overall gameplay. As we get to see a variety of Sentinels rather than just Chamber.

Also Read: NA VCT Challengers Stage 2: LG bdog and OpTic Yay dominate combat scores after two weeks of NA VCT Stage 2

Valorant 4.10 Patch Notes

New Event: Aquarium week

Something special’s bubbling up in VALORANT. Get ready for Aquarium week. pic.twitter.com/xuDUoT4B1X — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 23, 2022

It’s been some time since we actually got an event in-game, the overall release of this teaser was quite exciting. But we currently don’t have much information about this but we can look for an eventful week. And on a side note, we might get our new collection themed after this event.

Agent Changes

This patch introduces us to new Agent Progress/Charge Bars. Where they are moving these to a consistent location and made a consistent size on the following Agents:

Reyna Cypher Breach Fade Jett Omen Phoenix Raze Skye Yoru



Voice line changes

There are now voice lines heard by allies when these deployable abilities are destroyed. | #VALORANT ~ Chamber (Trademark and Rendezvous)

– Killjoy (Turret and Alarmbot)

~ Cypher (Trapwire and Spycam)

– Yoru (Gatecrash) — Valorleaks | Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) May 24, 2022

This patch is introducing us to new voice lines for agents whose abilities are broken by the enemy. So for example if someone while flanking breaks a Chamber trap, we will hear a voice line from him. This will help us out for people who don’t comm in matches.

Map Changes

Starting in Patch 4.10, you can no longer jump up onto the A and C site radianite boxes without using an ability. | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/fzIbM0z6l9 — Valorleaks | Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) May 24, 2022

Jumping on top of the C site Radianite boxes was one thing which every Jett main excel in. But now it turns out, that we will not be able to jump on top of the A and C boxes without using Abilities.

Gameplay System Changes

Added a new Performance graph to display Shooting Error-values for recent shots on the Client. This is the same information visible in the crosshair error settings but should help players to better diagnose their own performance after an engagement.

Read more about it on Valorant’s announcement.

Also Read: Valorant NA VCT Group Stage Week 2 Standings

Release Time

Act 3 will go live on the following date and time for each region:

North America: 24th May 06:00 AM PST

24th May 06:00 AM PST Europe: 24th May 03:00 PM CST

24th May 03:00 PM CST Southeast Asia: 25th May 03:00 AM IST

All the above timings are the default timing however, if Riot faces any errors or exceptions while releasing the update, these timings could change.