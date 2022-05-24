ESports

NA VCT Challengers Stage 2: LG bdog and OpTic Yay dominate combat scores after two weeks of NA VCT Stage 2

Yuvansh Ruia

Previous Article
“We’ve never seen a physical physique like LeBron James, but Michael Jordan was deadly”: When James Worthy selected the Bulls superstar over The King as his pick for the GOAT debate
Next Article
"$53,000 fine incoming"– Lewis Hamilton almost touches Red Bull; FIA could be involved after Red Bull asks context
E-Sports Latest News
NA VCT Challengers Stage 2: LG bdog and OpTic Yay dominate combat scores after two weeks of NA VCT Stage 2

NA VCT Stage 2 has two names that stand apart from the rest in OpTic’s…