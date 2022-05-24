NA VCT Challengers Stage 2: LG bdog and OpTic Yay dominate combat scores after two weeks of NA VCT Stage 2

NA VCT Stage 2 has two names that stand apart from the rest in OpTic’s Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker and Luminosity’s Brandon Michael “bdog” Sanders.

The first two weeks of group stage action have produced some surprising results and some stellar individual performances. Players with high expectations have matched it but we also have some new names in the spotlight. LG and OpTic has not dropped a single series in their group and we may know why.

Luminosity Gaming’s “bdog” has certainly proven he is a topdog with his combat score. Similarly, OpTic “yay” has pretty much been just yay. Both have dominated NA VCT Stage 2 in terms of combat scores.

Yay and Bdog combat scores in NA VCT Stage 2

After two weeks of VALORANT play, yay and bdog sit at the No. 1 and No. 2 spot, respectively, in both average combat score (ACS), kill/death ratio (KD), and average damage per round (ADR), according to VLR. Yay leads with a 283 ACS and a 1.69 KD, but bdog sits right behind him with a 274 ACS and 1.54 KD. Both figures are significantly higher than the next highest (NiSMO’s 251.2 ACS and corey’s 1.30 KD). Yay also leads in ADR with 176.3, with bdog right behind him at 164.9.

Our @Aimlab Flick of the Day is @yayFPS! “… right now, I think North America has the best team in the world and the best player in the world on that team.” — @SideshowGaming@OpTic | #VCTNA pic.twitter.com/675ZOmgyAK — VALORANT Champions Tour NA | #VCTNA (@valesports_na) May 23, 2022

Both players are masterfully using Chamber (with bdog also taking on Jett) to provide entry kills and overall value to their respective teams. They’re both in the top four of all players in first kills per round, but Evil Geniuses’ boostio has narrowly edged out yay for the top spot in that category.

Bdog also holds the third-highest spot when it comes to KAST% at 78 percent, meaning that in 78 percent of his total 121 rounds played, he’s gotten a kill, an assist, he’s survived, or he’s traded. KAST% is widely used as a metric for measuring a player’s overall value to a team. Both NRG’s Ethan and Ghost’s aproto share the top spot in that category at 81 percent.

