Valorant NA VCT Group Stage Week 2 Standings

After what we can call a tough series of games, here are the current standing of the NA VCT Group Stage for Challengers 2.

Week 2 of our very own NA VCT group stage came to an end yesterday, with some surprising results. We got to see some of the underappreciated teams show tremendous improvement and amazing performance. We still have 3 more weeks’ worth of matches left to go through.

Group A consists of 100 Thieves, XSET, NRG Esports, TSM, Ghost Gaming, and The Guard. Whereas Group B consists of Optic Gaming, Cloud 9 Blue, Luminosity, Sentinels, Evil Geniuses, and FaZe Clan.

NA VCT Group Stage Week 2 standings

Group A

Teams W L RF/RA “+/-“ XSET 2 0 52/37 15 TSM 1 1 49/44 5 100 Thieves 1 1 42/37 5 Ghost Gaming 1 1 54/48 6 NRG Esports 1 1 45/49 -4 The Guard 0 2 33/60 27

This group has been shown a tough competition with each team giving their all. However, the biggest upset from this group was for The Guard. As everyone was looking forward to them following their performance in Challengers 1. But that seems like a long shot for now. But apart from them, XSET has been performing really well so far, as they secure the 2-0 first position.

Group B

Teams W L RF/RA “+/-“ Luminosity 2 0 67/54 13 Optic Gaming 2 0 56/45 11 Cloud9 Blue 1 1 56/52 4 Evil Geniuses 1 1 48/49 -1 Sentinels 0 2 52/66 -14 Faze Clan 0 2 40/53 -13

Even though we expect Optic to dominate, we did not think Luminosity and EG would perform as well as they did. However, on the lower side, we saw the fan-favorite Sentinels and Faze lose 2 matches in a row. If they want to make it to the playoffs, they have to win their upcoming matches. Whereas Luminosity and Optic have some room to experiment.

The next week’s matches start on Friday 27th May.