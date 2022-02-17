Valorant Commands: All Shortcuts and in-game Valorant commands which you will ever need

All the in-game Valorant commands which you can use in your valorant games. And also how to activate remake and surrender.

Valorant is one of the most famous FPS games on PCs and like most fps games it has a lot of in-game features. Some of which are pretty useful to players whereas some of which are not.

And going into Valorant there are many in-game commands and shortcuts. And most of which are used on a regular basis by players. However, you might have missed some of these shortcuts which can be quite useful to you in-game.

Valorant In-game commands

There are not a lot of shortcuts or commands in Valorant, but some of them are quite useful.

Team Chat : Press Enter in-game and type your message Type /team + the message, Press Enter to send

: All Chat : Press SHIFT + Enter then type your message Type /all + the message, Press Enter to send

: Party Chat : Press SHIFT + Enter then type /party + the message, Press Enter to send

: Whisper Chat : Press Enter + tab then type the player’s name and press enter, type the message, and send it

: Reply to a private message : /r (faster than typing the name of the player when you are in-game) or follow the previous command

: Emojis : Press ALT key + Some NumPads Heart Emoji: Alt + 3 Spade Emoji: Alt + 4 Random Emojis: Alt + Any double-digit number (10-99)

: Press ALT key + Some NumPads Remake (vote): /Remake . Works only when a teammate disconnects by round 2

(vote): . Works only when a teammate disconnects by round 2 Surrender (vote): /ff or /surrender or also /concede

There are some developer’s codes however, those are not available for general players to use in-game. Well in the end we hope you enjoy using these commands in-game.