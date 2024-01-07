Another Metal Gear Solid title is set for a remake

Various sources hint that the first Metal Gear Solid title has been under development for a potential remake for years. While releasing the MGS 3 remake remains the top priority for Konami in 2024, fans can expect some news regarding the first title in the franchise too.

In recent years, many game developers have chosen to create remakes of their old hits for new-generation platforms. Many of these remakes have received notable respect for recreating nostalgic stories with improved gameplay aspects. Remakes even allow new players to explore such amazing stories for the first time.

Konami is widely popular for this stealth franchise which has existed since 1987. The main pioneer behind the creation of this franchise was Hideo Kojima. The popularity of the franchise is still evident in the modern day as fans will get a remake soon. Additionally, it is the very game that gave Hideo Kojima exposure and helped him become a gaming icon.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater still remains the priority

In 2023, Konami revealed that they were working on Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 alongside the MGS 3 Delta remake. However, the latest reports suggest that the development studio had more in store, but didn’t reveal it right then. Reports even suggest that Konami had been working on the first game for a potential remake, which might be revealed after the release of the MGS 3 remake in 2024.

The announcements mainly focused on MGS: Master Collection Vol. 1 and Delta, with more priority on the latter. With the confirmation coming from PlayStation about the release of new games in 2024, the stealth franchise from Konami is locked in for this year. Maybe Konami didn’t reveal the news of the first game title remake for some unprecedented reasons. So, the upcoming remake of the third game in the franchise is the way to go.