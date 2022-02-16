SEN Tenz releases his own task in Aimlabs for players to practice on

Aimlabs offers a lot of tasks for players to improve their aim. But now we have SEN Tenz coming out with his own tasks for us to try out.

Aimlabs is an aim training platform with consists of more than 1200 tasks. It is an amazing platform that players from across the world use to improve their performance. And now some professional players have made some of their own tasks.

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo does not need an introduction, he is one of the best fps players there is. And one of the most famous Valorant streamers with a total of 2.3 million followers. And following up on his partnership with Aimlab, tenz has come up with their own task. Sen Tenz is one of the best dualists with one of the top ACS’s.

SEN Tenz Aimlab Task

The Tenz Task seems like a combination of grid shot and moving targets, where the balls come at you(not literally). Well, this seems like a very helpful task as in valorant the heads of your enemies come in different sizes based on their distance from you.

And similarly, as the targets keep coming near you they get bigger, so you get to practice on each range of shots. This is a decent enough exercise that is bound to improve your response time and your aim. Provided you practice regularly and put in some work.

You can access the Tenz Aimlab tasks here. Except for Tenz a lot of other professional players have added their own tasks, which you can access on their home page. There is a lot more where that came from.