Valorant crosshair database : How to get better with good Valorant crosshair?

Crosshairs are one of the most crucial aspects of Valorant. And here is how you can use the Valorant Crosshair Database to get better.

Since its release in 2020, Valorant has become one of the most played games in the Esports industry. With over 15 million live players playing monthly and crossing a concurrent live viewership of 1.2 million on twitch during VCT makes Valorant the best of the best.

But to become a good player in any of the top games takes effort, skills, and proper knowledge of some in-game content. One of those in-game content is the crosshair. A crosshair is nothing but a market at the center of the screen showing where your first bullet is most likely to go when you fire your gun. And it is really necessary to have a crosshair set to your play style to boost your performance.

Also Read: “What a Fortnite Move Damn”: FaZe babybay and Valorant Twitter reacts to EG Reformed’s 200 IQ play against Sentinels

Valorant Crosshair Database

As finding the perfect crosshair is not an easy task, the community has come up with something to help you out in the process. Kookoowaah and two of his friends built a whole new website called Valorant Crosshair Database, which consists of a wide variety of Valorant crosshair. Stating from professional players, teams, content creators, public users, and more.

This gives you quick access to a wide range of crosshairs and an option of coming up with new ones. In the end, helping you get what you want. Here are some previews of the website.

Also Read: “Why touch grass when you can touch bo*bs?”: Fnatic Boaster Celebrates his first-ever 13-0 win in VCT

How to apply these Crosshairs in Valorant

When you find a crosshair shooting to your need, here is how you can import that crosshair into your Valorant client.

Step 1: Vist vcrdb.net and click on the crosshair of your liking. Which will pop up a new screen.

Step-2: On that pop-up, you would be able to see a bottom for copy code, click that button

Step 3: Now Open Valorant and go to settings > crosshair > import

Step-4: Now paste the crosshair code that you copied from the VCRBD, then press import and give a name to it

And voila, you have successfully imported a Valorant crosshair.

In fact, if you want you can also export your own crosshair to the database, for which all you have to do is:

Step 1: Go to Valorant > settings > crosshair > export

Step-2: This would have copied a game-generated code for your crosshair, now open vcrdb.net

Step 3: And upload the code onto the platform