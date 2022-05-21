“Why touch grass when you can touch bo*bs?”: Fnatic Boaster Celebrates his first ever 13-0 win in VCT

Fnatic Boaster, the IGL and the king of good vibes celebrates his team’s first-ever 13-0 win in the VCT main stages on Twitter.

Jake “Boaster” Howlett has been one of the famous professional Valorant players coming out of the European region. Leading his fame through Fnatic, Boaster has made quite a name for himself for his energetic and positive vibes on/off stage. And also his IGL(In-game leader) skills help the team be one of the best.

Fnatic is currently competing in the VCT EMEA challengers where they are competing to make it to the Masters Copenhagen. And on their journey to Masters, they seem to be celebrating a lot, starting with their recent victory.

Also Read: “I don’t buy skins just to have it, or temporarily use it”: Sentinel Tenz talks about his overall decision making when it comes to Valorant skins

Fnatic Boaster celebrating their first-ever 13-0 clean sweep on Twitter

Fnatic recently went against OG London United, in the EMEA VCT Challengers. Where they just dominated the entire Bof3 series in a clean and flawless fashion.

Yippeeee! First time I’ve ever gotten a 13-0! 2-0 vs OGLDN! The grind isn’t over and we’ve gotta stay humble here. Can’t get ahead of ourselves just yet! Why touch grass when you can touch boobs? ♥️#GetYourBoastees pic.twitter.com/Wote6CwvCg — FNATIC Boaster (@OfficialBoaster) May 20, 2022

Fnatic has been on the receiving end of a 13-0 loss. However, this is the first time they were able to shut down another team in a similar manner. And with this victory, they are currently leading in the group with a 2-0 win/loss score.

Teams W L RF/RA “+/-“ Fnatic 2 0 57/30 27 Acend 1 0 27/19 8 FunPlus Phoenix 1 1 52/50 2 G2 Esports 1 1 46/49 -3 Fokus 0 1 23/27 -4 OG LDN UTD 0 2 23/53 -30

Also Read: Ask VALORANT leads to Riot receiving a lot of backlash from the VALORANT community

Even though Fantic is currently on top, their work is far from over. As we are still looking forward to seeing them pick up a Masters/ Champions trophy.