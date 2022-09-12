Valorant Downtime: How long is Valorant Down for?

What is the reason for the current downtime and when will Valorant go back live for us to dominate in our ranked?

Riot is constantly updating one of their most played games, Valorant for either a backend patch or a bug patch, or a ton of more reasons. But the good thing about what Riot does is they do the patch fixes are times when the players are most probably sleeping, and they usually take less time in resolving the issue.

Valorant has been out for about 2 years now, and slowly it’s gaining immensely in popularity among the esports fanatic. But we still have a long way to go in terms of top games overall.

Also Read: Crashies Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings

Valorant Downtime

Heads up that some behind the scenes work will require a few hours of downtime.

• For NA/LATAM/BR, expect downtime from 6–10AM PST on Sept. 13 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 12, 2022

We might not have info on the overall but seems that some internal the issues are going on in Riots server. For which they are shutting down Valorant for some time. There did seem to be some Voice chat issues lately, maybe they found some reasons as to why that bug was happening.

This downtime will be for about 4-5 Hours on 13th September. The downtime is for North America, LATAM, and Brazil. And the reason specific timelines for the downtime are:

NA : 13th September, 6 AM – 10 AM PST

13th September, 6 AM – 10 AM PST LATAM: 13th September, 10 AM – 2 PM Buenos Aires, Argentina

13th September, 10 AM – 2 PM Buenos Aires, Argentina Brazil: 13th September, 10 AM – 2 PM Brazil Time

Also Read: Valorant Night Market: When will we get to see the next Night Market go live?

Valorant Twitter Reacting to the downtime

They want everyone to touch some grass — Sek (@nsenkpeni14) September 12, 2022